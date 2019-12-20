FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their festive run of games when they host Notts County on Saturday in the first of five matches in 15 days.

The Shaymen go into the game on the back of a much-needed win, beating Wrexham 4-0 in the FA Trophy last Saturday, with goals from Jack Redshaw (2), Danny Williams and Niall Maher.

Notts County were also winners in the FA Trophy, beating Chesterfield 1-0 thanks to Kristian Dennis’ ninth goal of the season.

That was County’s first win in six outings, with their last three victories all coming away from home.

They have won eight, drawn nine and lost seven of their 24 league matches this season, with only three sides winning fewer away games than them in the National League.

That victory at Chesterfield was County’s first win since beating Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup on November 9 and their first clean sheet since the 4-0 victory at Woking at the end of October.

County boss Neal Ardley made several changes for the Trophy tie, and is expected to revert to a more familiar line-up for the trip to The Shay.

Goalkeeper Sam Slocombe and midfielder Jim O’Brien, who impressed in County’s 1-0 win over Halifax in September, both went off injured in the first-half against Chesterfield, and are both doubts for the game this weekend. Slocombe suffered a groin injury, while O’Brien sustained a gash to his thigh.

Former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton, pictured, came back to haunt The Shaymen by scoring the winner in the reverse fixture between the sides, in which County had a man sent-off.

Town go into the match having won only twice in their last 11 matches in all competitions, but they are five places and five points above County, who started the season as joint-favourites for promotion, in the table.

Jeff King will miss the game due to a broken hand, but he was expected to be Halifax’s only absentee.

If Halifax win, they could climb up to fourth in the division, but they could drop out of the play-off places if they draw or lose and other results go against them.

Follow all the action on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League games:

AFC Fylde v Yeovil Town

Aldershot Town v Stockport County

Boreham Wood v Harrogate Town

Bromley v Eastleigh

Chorley v Dover Athletic

Ebbsfleet United v Woking

FC Halifax Town v Notts County

Hartlepool United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead United v Barnet

Sutton United v Wrexham

Torquay United v Chesterfield

Solihull Moors v Barrow