FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, February 12

Kick-off: 3pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Halifax Town v Notts County, The Shay, Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Jack Senior

Referee: Andrew Miller. Took charge of Halifax’s 3-1 at home to Southend in September. Has shown 45 yellow cards in eight National League games this season.

Season so far

Halifax: P32, W19, D6, L7, F53, A31

Notts County: P31, W16, D8, L7, F57, A34

Last five games

Halifax: Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (a) W 3-1

Notts County: Eastleigh (FAT h) W 2-1, Wealdstone (a) D 0-0, Bromley (a) L 1-0, Grimsby (h) L 2-1, Barnet (h) W 6-1

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (15), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (8), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen

Notts County: Kyle Wootton (16), Callum Roberts (10), Ruben Rodrigues (10), Kyle Cameron (4), Francis Vincent (4), Elisha Sam (4), Kairo Mitchell (3), Alex Lacey (2), Jayden Richardson, James O’Brien, Matty Palmer

Manager: Ian Burchnall succeeded Brighton boss Graham Potter as manager of Swedish club Östersund, having previously managed in Norway and coached at the academis of Bradford and Leeds. He was appointed as County boss in succession to Neal Ardley in March 2021, and after guiding them into the play-offs and past Chesterfield in an eliminator tie, saw his side knocked out by Torquay in the semi-finals.

Last season: 5th in National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Callum Roberts has nine goals in 22 league games this season, including five in his last five matches. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to promotion rivals Chesterfield recently, and is a vital source of goals and creativity for the Magpies.

Match facts: Notts County have only won once in their last six away games.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home games.

Only Wrexham and Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals at home in the National League this season than Halifax (8).

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (21).

Last time they met: Matty Warburton scored in the tenth minute of added time to complete a remarkable comeback as ten-man Town came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at The Shay in October.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s FA Trophy fixtures:

Dagenham & Redbridge v Spennymoor Town

FC Halifax Town v Notts County

Needham Market v Dartford

Stockport County v Cheshunt

Stourbridge v Solihull Moors

Tonbridge Angels v Bromley

Wrexham v Boreham Wood