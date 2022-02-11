FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy clash against Notts County.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, February 12
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Andrew Miller. Took charge of Halifax’s 3-1 at home to Southend in September. Has shown 45 yellow cards in eight National League games this season.
Season so far
Halifax: P32, W19, D6, L7, F53, A31
Notts County: P31, W16, D8, L7, F57, A34
Last five games
Halifax: Grimsby (h) W 1-0, Alfreton (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (h) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (a) W 3-1
Notts County: Eastleigh (FAT h) W 2-1, Wealdstone (a) D 0-0, Bromley (a) L 1-0, Grimsby (h) L 2-1, Barnet (h) W 6-1
Scorers
Halifax: Billy Waters (15), Jordan Slew (10), Matty Warburton (8), Kian Spence (4), Jack Vale (3), Tom Bradbury (3), Kieran Green (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen
Notts County: Kyle Wootton (16), Callum Roberts (10), Ruben Rodrigues (10), Kyle Cameron (4), Francis Vincent (4), Elisha Sam (4), Kairo Mitchell (3), Alex Lacey (2), Jayden Richardson, James O’Brien, Matty Palmer
Manager: Ian Burchnall succeeded Brighton boss Graham Potter as manager of Swedish club Östersund, having previously managed in Norway and coached at the academis of Bradford and Leeds. He was appointed as County boss in succession to Neal Ardley in March 2021, and after guiding them into the play-offs and past Chesterfield in an eliminator tie, saw his side knocked out by Torquay in the semi-finals.
Last season: 5th in National League
One to watch: Attacking midfielder Callum Roberts has nine goals in 22 league games this season, including five in his last five matches. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to promotion rivals Chesterfield recently, and is a vital source of goals and creativity for the Magpies.
Match facts: Notts County have only won once in their last six away games.
Halifax have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home games.
Only Wrexham and Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals at home in the National League this season than Halifax (8).
Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (21).
Last time they met: Matty Warburton scored in the tenth minute of added time to complete a remarkable comeback as ten-man Town came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at The Shay in October.
Follow all the action from the game on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.
Saturday’s FA Trophy fixtures:
Dagenham & Redbridge v Spennymoor Town
FC Halifax Town v Notts County
Needham Market v Dartford
Stockport County v Cheshunt
Stourbridge v Solihull Moors
Tonbridge Angels v Bromley
Wrexham v Boreham Wood
York City v Morpeth Town