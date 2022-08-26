FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Notts County.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, August 27
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Daniel Middleton showed 59 yellow cards and five red cards in 17 National League games last season. Took charge of Town’s 1-0 win over Pontefract in the FA Cup in October.
Odds: Halifax win 7/4, draw 23/10, Notts County win 6/4
Season so far
Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0
Notts County: Maidenhead (h) W 3-0, Boreham Wood (a) D 2-2, Gateshead (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) D 2-2
Notts County transfers in: Geraldo Bajrami (Kidderminster), Aden Baldwin (MK Dons), Tobi Adebayo-Rowling (Ebbsfleet), Cedwyn Scott (Gateshead), Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead), Sam Austin (Kidderminster)
Transfers out: Callum Roberts (Aberdeen), Alex Lacey (Hartlepool), Dion Kelly-Evans (Boreham Wood), Elisha Sam (Patro Eisden), Kyle Wootton (Stockport), Lewis Knight (Gateshead), Michael Doyle
Manager: Luke Williams was previously head coach at Swindon and, most recently, assistant head coach to Russell Martin at MK Dons and Swansea.
Last season: 5th in National League
One to watch: Macaulay Langstaff scored 32 goals for Gateshead last season and already has four this term.
Last time they met: Ten man Halifax held on for a point after Jack Senior was sent-off in the 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane in February.
Head-to-head: Played 29, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Notts County wins 13
Saturday’s National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Wealdstone
Bromley v Scunthorpe
Yeovil v Dag & Red
Boreham W v Altrincham
Maidstone v Torquay
Maidenhead v York
Eastleigh v Southend
Halifax v Notts Co
Solihull v Dorking W
Woking v Wrexham