FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 27

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from Halifax v Notts County at The Shay last season

Referee: Daniel Middleton showed 59 yellow cards and five red cards in 17 National League games last season. Took charge of Town’s 1-0 win over Pontefract in the FA Cup in October.

Odds: Halifax win 7/4, draw 23/10, Notts County win 6/4

Season so far

Halifax: Barnet (a) L 2-0, Torquay (h) L 1-0, Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0

Notts County: Maidenhead (h) W 3-0, Boreham Wood (a) D 2-2, Gateshead (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) D 2-2

Notts County transfers in: Geraldo Bajrami (Kidderminster), Aden Baldwin (MK Dons), Tobi Adebayo-Rowling (Ebbsfleet), Cedwyn Scott (Gateshead), Macaulay Langstaff (Gateshead), Sam Austin (Kidderminster)

Transfers out: Callum Roberts (Aberdeen), Alex Lacey (Hartlepool), Dion Kelly-Evans (Boreham Wood), Elisha Sam (Patro Eisden), Kyle Wootton (Stockport), Lewis Knight (Gateshead), Michael Doyle

Manager: Luke Williams was previously head coach at Swindon and, most recently, assistant head coach to Russell Martin at MK Dons and Swansea.

Last season: 5th in National League

One to watch: Macaulay Langstaff scored 32 goals for Gateshead last season and already has four this term.

Last time they met: Ten man Halifax held on for a point after Jack Senior was sent-off in the 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane in February.

Head-to-head: Played 29, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Notts County wins 13

