FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE
Norwood can’t quite connect with a low cross from the right
Cross by Hogan nodded just the wrong side of the post by Norwood
Johnson comes for the free kick but doesn’t get it, but Oldham can’t take advantage
Oldham free kick on the left near the corner of the Town box
Strap yourself in for a blockbuster last 20
Green replaced by Hope
Break in play for an Oldham injury
God this game is more delicately poised than an expensive vase on a wobbly stool
Shot by Harker from the left of the box blazed well over
Shot by Oluwabori deflects to the far post where George converts with pretty much his first touch!
2-2!
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!