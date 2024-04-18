FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic LIVE

Live

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic from Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:35 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates on the Courier website throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

21:24 BST

80

Norwood can’t quite connect with a low cross from the right

21:22 BST

78

Cross by Hogan nodded just the wrong side of the post by Norwood

21:21 BST

77

Johnson comes for the free kick but doesn’t get it, but Oldham can’t take advantage

21:20 BST

76

Oldham free kick on the left near the corner of the Town box

21:20 BST

76

Strap yourself in for a blockbuster last 20

21:19 BST

75

Green replaced by Hope

21:18 BST

74

Break in play for an Oldham injury

God this game is more delicately poised than an expensive vase on a wobbly stool

21:18 BST

74

Shot by Harker from the left of the box blazed well over

21:17 BST

73

Shot by Oluwabori deflects to the far post where George converts with pretty much his first touch!

2-2!

21:16 BST

72

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
