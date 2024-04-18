Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.

Action from the reverse fixture earlier this season at Boundary Park

Venue: SMH Group Stadium

Date: Thursday, April 18

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Stuart Morland

Odds: Halifax 11/10, draw 21/10, Oldham 9/4

In the league this season

Halifax: PL44 W18 D13 L13 F53 A48 GD5 Pts67

Oldham: PL44 W15 D17 L12 F59 A55 GD4 Pts62

Last five games

Halifax: Hartlepool (a) L 1-0, York (h) D 1-1, Kidderminster (a) W 2-0, Barnet (h) L 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 0-0

Oldham: Dag & Red (a) D 0-0, Fylde (h) L 3-1, Altrincham (a) L 1-0, Rochdale (h) D 1-1, Oxford City (a) D 0-0

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7), Harker (7), Wright (6), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George

Oldham: Norwood (18), Fondop (8), Sheron (6), Reid (5), Dickenson (5), Hope (4), Garner (4), Green (3), Stones (3), Gardner (2), Hogan (2), Nuttall, Tollitt, Shelton, McGahey

Manager: Micky Mellon was appointed manager of Oldham on a three-year contract in October. He has previously achieved promotion on five occasions with three different clubs, leading Fleetwood to the National League title in 2012 having taken them up to the fifth tier two seasons earlier. He then plotted Tranmere’s return to the EFL in 2018 - part of a back-to-back promotion which saw him guide them to League One.

Last season: 12th in National League

One to watch: Forward James Norwood was Oldham's marquee signing of the summer, having scored 11 goals in League One with Barnsley last season, and enjoying a successful career in the Football League with Ipswich and Tranmere.

Head-to-head: Played 41, Halifax wins 13, draws 12, Oldham wins 16

Last time they met: Rob Harker's magnificent goal put Halifax ahead at Boundary Park back in August but was cancelled out by Mark Shelton. Adam Senior's second-half goal then sealed the win for Town.

Match facts: Oldham are in their worst run of the season - they are without a win in their last nine games and have only won once in their last 12 matches.

Oldham haven't scored an away goal in more than six hours of football, drawing a blank in each of their last four matches on the road.

The Latics have failed to score in five of their last eight games, with only Hallam Hope and ex-Town midfielder Dan Gardner scoring for them in their last five matches.

Halifax have failed to score in three of their last five outings, with only Max Wright and Rob Harker finding the net in their last five games.