FC Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic preview
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Aaron Bannister has shown ten yellow cards but no red cards and awarded one penalty in his three games this season. Last took charge of a Town game in April last year when they won 3-0 at York City.
Odds: Halifax 2/1, draw 11/5, Oldham 7/5
In the league this season
Halifax: 14th - P7 W2 D3 L2 F5 A5 GD0 Pts9
Oldham: 9th - PL7 W2 D4 L1 F9 A8 GD1 Pts10
Results so far
Halifax: Barnet (h) W 2-1, Aldershot (h) L 1-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 1-1, Solihull (h) L 1-0, Ebbsfleet (a) W 1-0, Hartlepool (a) D 0-0
Oldham: Braintree (h) W 3-0, Wealdstone (a) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 1-1, Aldershot (a) L 4-1, Gateshead (h) D 1-1, Altrincham (a) D 1-1, Southend (h) D 1-1
Manager: Micky Mellon has previously achieved promotion on five occasions with three different clubs, leading Fleetwood to the National League title in 2012 having taken them up to the fifth tier two seasons earlier. He then plotted Tranmere’s return to the EFL in 2018 - part of a back-to-back promotion which saw him guide them to League One.
One to watch: Forward James Norwood was Oldham's marquee signing of last season, having scored 11 goals in League One with Barnsley last season, and enjoying a successful career in the Football League with Ipswich and Tranmere. He scored 17 league goals last season and has one in three appearances so far this campaign.
Head-to-head: Played 42, Halifax wins 13, draws 13, Oldham wins 16
Last time they met: Former Halifax man Dan Gardner scored twice for Oldham but the Latics were pegged back both times by goals from Rob Harker and Adan George at Chesterfield's stadium in April.
Match facts: Oldham's last win at Halifax was in January 1974 when they won an FA Cup tie at The Shay 1-0.
Halifax have only scored one goal in the first half of a game this season.
Oldham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches but have scored in every game this season.
If Halifax keep a clean sheet on Tuesday, it will be the first time they'll have kept three league clean sheets in a row snice March last year,
Tuesday's National League fixtures:
Forest Green v Fylde Woking v Wealdstone Barnet v Altrincham Southend v Eastleigh Yeovil v Solihull M York v Braintree Boston Utd v Hartlepool Ebbsfleet v Aldershot Rochdale v Maidenhead Halifax v Oldham Dag & Red v Sutton Utd
