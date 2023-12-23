FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 12:57 GMT
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

12:55 GMT

Welcome - and Merry Christmas!

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Rochdale at The Shay - Town's final game before Christmas.

We'll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

12:58 GMT

13:09 GMT

Today's National League fixtures

AFC Fylde v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Chesterfield v Aldershot Town

Eastleigh v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Rochdale

Kidderminster Harriers v Southend United

Oldham Athletic v Gateshead

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Wealdstone v Hartlepool United

Woking v Maidenhead United

York City v Ebbsfleet United

Bromley v Altrincham

13:11 GMT

Thoughts

The two teams immediately outside the play-offs go head-to-head this afternoon - one of them could get a very nice early Christmas present in the shape of three points. I think Town will fancy their chances today thinking back to the reverse fixture at Spotland, where The Shaymen really did a number on Rochdale, won the tactical battle and came away with a superb victory. It might be a similar game to the Gateshead match, where the opposition have plenty of the ball but Town try to pick them off with pace and energy. Hopefully it's the same result.

13:19 GMT

Today's ref

Aji Ajibola has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 12 games this season. The only previous Town game he has officiated was the FA Cup win at St Ives in October last year.

13:29 GMT

ICYMI - The latest injury update from The Shaymen

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/im-hopeful-hell-figure-midfielder-hoti-could-return-to-action-for-shaymen-against-rochdale-on-saturday-4450836

13:30 GMT

13:31 GMT

13:34 GMT

13:38 GMT

Dale

Understand Town are expecting at least 800 visiting fans today - should be some atmosphere if that's the case. Rochdale have been given the Skircoat Stand today

