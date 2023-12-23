FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE
Welcome - and Merry Christmas!
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Rochdale at The Shay - Town's final game before Christmas.
Today's National League fixtures
AFC Fylde v Dagenham & Redbridge
Barnet v Boreham Wood
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town
Eastleigh v Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax Town v Rochdale
Kidderminster Harriers v Southend United
Oldham Athletic v Gateshead
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Wealdstone v Hartlepool United
Woking v Maidenhead United
York City v Ebbsfleet United
Bromley v Altrincham
Thoughts
The two teams immediately outside the play-offs go head-to-head this afternoon - one of them could get a very nice early Christmas present in the shape of three points. I think Town will fancy their chances today thinking back to the reverse fixture at Spotland, where The Shaymen really did a number on Rochdale, won the tactical battle and came away with a superb victory. It might be a similar game to the Gateshead match, where the opposition have plenty of the ball but Town try to pick them off with pace and energy. Hopefully it's the same result.
Today's ref
Aji Ajibola has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 12 games this season. The only previous Town game he has officiated was the FA Cup win at St Ives in October last year.
ICYMI - The latest injury update from The Shaymen
Dale
Understand Town are expecting at least 800 visiting fans today - should be some atmosphere if that's the case. Rochdale have been given the Skircoat Stand today