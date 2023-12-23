FC Halifax Town v Rochdale LIVE

The two teams immediately outside the play-offs go head-to-head this afternoon - one of them could get a very nice early Christmas present in the shape of three points. I think Town will fancy their chances today thinking back to the reverse fixture at Spotland, where The Shaymen really did a number on Rochdale, won the tactical battle and came away with a superb victory. It might be a similar game to the Gateshead match, where the opposition have plenty of the ball but Town try to pick them off with pace and energy. Hopefully it's the same result.