Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, December 23

Kick-off: 3pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rochdale boss Jim McNulty

Referee: Aji Ajibola has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 12 games this season. The only previous Town game he has officiated was the FA Cup win at St Ives in October last year.

Odds: Halifax 13/10, draw 12/5, Rochdale 17/10

In the league this season

Halifax: PL23 W9 D8 L6 F26 A21 GD5 Pts35

Rochdale: PL24 W9 D7 L8 F40 A35 GD5 Pts34

Last five games

Halifax: Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0, Altrincham (FAT h) D 0-0 (lost on penalties), Gateshead (a) W 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rochdale: Altrincham (h) W 3-0, Dag & Red (a) W 2-1, Bromley (a) L 1-0, Gateshead (FAT h) L 5-1, York (h) D 0-0

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (6) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter

Rochdale: Mitchell (10), Sinclair (9), Henderson (7), Keohane (5), East (4), Hayes (2), Ebanks-Landell (2), Gilmour, Uchegbulam

Manager: Jim McNulty spent eight seasons as a player at Rochdale, as well as playing for Barnsley, Bury and Brighton amongst others, and was appointed on a two-year contract back in May in what is his first managerial role, having been given the job as caretaker boss.

Last season: 24th in League Two

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Tyrese Sinclair impressed on loan at Altrincham last season, where he missed the crucial spot-kick in their FA Trophy semi-final against Halifax. The former Blackburn and Mansfield player is a threat from wide areas and is the only Dale player to have found the net in their last three games.

Head-to-head: Played 137, Halifax wins 55, draws 38, Rochdale wins 44

Last time they met: Rob Harker scored the only goal as Town won at Spotland in September.

Match facts: Rochdale are unbeaten in their last six visits to The Shay and won their last game at Halifax in March 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have the best defensive record in the National League this season, conceding just 21 goals in 23 games.

Only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (10).

Only three teams have won more away games in the National League this season than Rochdale (5).

Rochdale haven't scored a goal in open play for more than five-and-a-half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches.

Only two teams have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax.

Barring penalties, Halifax have only lost once in their last seven home games.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barnet v Boreham Wood

Chesterfield v Aldershot Town

Eastleigh v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Rochdale

Kidderminster Harriers v Southend United

Oldham Athletic v Gateshead

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Wealdstone v Hartlepool United

Woking v Maidenhead United

York City v Ebbsfleet United