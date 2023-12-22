Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Rochdale.

FC Halifax Town v Rochdale preview
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, December 23
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Aji Ajibola has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 12 games this season. The only previous Town game he has officiated was the FA Cup win at St Ives in October last year.
Odds: Halifax 13/10, draw 12/5, Rochdale 17/10
In the league this season
Halifax: PL23 W9 D8 L6 F26 A21 GD5 Pts35
Rochdale: PL24 W9 D7 L8 F40 A35 GD5 Pts34
Last five games
Halifax: Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0, Altrincham (FAT h) D 0-0 (lost on penalties), Gateshead (a) W 2-0
Rochdale: Altrincham (h) W 3-0, Dag & Red (a) W 2-1, Bromley (a) L 1-0, Gateshead (FAT h) L 5-1, York (h) D 0-0
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (6) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter
Rochdale: Mitchell (10), Sinclair (9), Henderson (7), Keohane (5), East (4), Hayes (2), Ebanks-Landell (2), Gilmour, Uchegbulam
Manager: Jim McNulty spent eight seasons as a player at Rochdale, as well as playing for Barnsley, Bury and Brighton amongst others, and was appointed on a two-year contract back in May in what is his first managerial role, having been given the job as caretaker boss.
Last season: 24th in League Two
One to watch: Attacking midfielder Tyrese Sinclair impressed on loan at Altrincham last season, where he missed the crucial spot-kick in their FA Trophy semi-final against Halifax. The former Blackburn and Mansfield player is a threat from wide areas and is the only Dale player to have found the net in their last three games.
Head-to-head: Played 137, Halifax wins 55, draws 38, Rochdale wins 44
Last time they met: Rob Harker scored the only goal as Town won at Spotland in September.
Match facts: Rochdale are unbeaten in their last six visits to The Shay and won their last game at Halifax in March 2002.
Halifax have the best defensive record in the National League this season, conceding just 21 goals in 23 games.
Only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (10).
Only three teams have won more away games in the National League this season than Rochdale (5).
Rochdale haven't scored a goal in open play for more than five-and-a-half hours.
Halifax have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five matches.
Only two teams have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax.
Barring penalties, Halifax have only lost once in their last seven home games.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
AFC Fylde v Dagenham & Redbridge
Barnet v Boreham Wood
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town
Eastleigh v Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax Town v Rochdale
Kidderminster Harriers v Southend United
Oldham Athletic v Gateshead
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Wealdstone v Hartlepool United
Woking v Maidenhead United
York City v Ebbsfleet United
Bromley v Altrincham