FC Halifax Town v Scunthorpe United LIVE

Firstly, it’s nice to be at a game for a change. Town’s first in 17 days since the defeat at Torquay, which feels a long time ago. Hopefully having to stew on that defeat for so long will be a positive for The Shaymen and they’ll be chomping at the bit to put it right. And what an opportunity they have to do that, at least on paper. Looks like Scunthorpe are giving it a fight much more than earlier this season but they’ve had a bitter blow at the weekend of losing star striker Caolan Lavery, meaning 15 of their last 19 goals have been scored by players no longer at the club, while The Iron are yet to win away in the league all season. If that doesn’t make this a must win for Town I don’t really know what does.