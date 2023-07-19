News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season friendly against Sheffield United under 21s from St George’s Park.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST
FC Halifax Town badge logoFC Halifax Town badge logo
FC Halifax Town badge logo

We’ll bring you all the updates from the behind-closed-doors friendly as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Sheffield United u21s LIVE

Show new updates
14:37 BST

87

Cross from near the left corner flag straight to the Sheff Utd keeper

14:35 BST

84

Fair play to Town, they’ve kept plugging away and got their reward. I didn’t see that coming for most of the 2nd half, thought United would see it out fairly easily

14:32 BST

81

2-2 - lovely through ball by Cooke, Harker latches onto it and keeps cool to finish past him left-footed into the bottom corner

14:30 BST

80

Corner cleared and Sheff Utd then win a free kick

14:30 BST

79

Town corner

14:27 BST

76

Good cross by Golden met with a header by Harker, which goes wide

14:26 BST

75

Cross flashes through the box from the left by Town but no one there in the middle to meet it

14:23 BST

72

Not been enough of a response from Town since falling behind, never mind since HT. Haven’t really got hold of the ball and dictated play at any point since the break. Missing a Summerfield type in that sense. Cooke and Oluwabori not really impacted things since coming on

14:17 BST

66

Finally an attack and a shot from Town, a low one from Oluwabori, tipped away by the keeper. Harker put the rebound off target from a tight angle but think he was offside anyway

14:15 BST

64

Good tackle by Clarke after some silky football in midfield from Sheff Utd. Town off the pace really, Sheff Utd looking the better team. Can’t really recall a Town attack/shot this half

