FC Halifax Town v Sheffield United u21s LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the behind-closed-doors friendly as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
FC Halifax Town v Sheffield United u21s LIVE
Cross from near the left corner flag straight to the Sheff Utd keeper
Fair play to Town, they’ve kept plugging away and got their reward. I didn’t see that coming for most of the 2nd half, thought United would see it out fairly easily
2-2 - lovely through ball by Cooke, Harker latches onto it and keeps cool to finish past him left-footed into the bottom corner
Corner cleared and Sheff Utd then win a free kick
Town corner
Good cross by Golden met with a header by Harker, which goes wide
Cross flashes through the box from the left by Town but no one there in the middle to meet it
Not been enough of a response from Town since falling behind, never mind since HT. Haven’t really got hold of the ball and dictated play at any point since the break. Missing a Summerfield type in that sense. Cooke and Oluwabori not really impacted things since coming on
Finally an attack and a shot from Town, a low one from Oluwabori, tipped away by the keeper. Harker put the rebound off target from a tight angle but think he was offside anyway
Good tackle by Clarke after some silky football in midfield from Sheff Utd. Town off the pace really, Sheff Utd looking the better team. Can’t really recall a Town attack/shot this half