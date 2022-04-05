FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against promotion rivals Solihull Moors.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:10 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:22

Not been much to choose between the sides really. Neither created a clear chance, both defences been solid. Game still yet to explode into life

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:20

35

Corner straight to the Solihull keeper

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:19

34

Corner to Town

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:17

31

Good effort from 20 yards by the visitors but Johnson plucks it out of the air and holds it

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:16

31

Decent cross by Gilmour but the ref gives a free kick to Solihull

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:15

30

Warren wins a free kick now near the corner flag, foul on Warren

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:15

29

Solihull boss Ardley wants a free kick, but Town get a throw near the corner flag

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:14

28

Game yet to really catch fire. All a bit tentative still, although competitive too

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:14

28

Debrah steps out with the ball and tries to find Warren to his right but it goes out of play

