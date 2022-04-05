FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against promotion rivals Solihull Moors.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 20:22
Not been much to choose between the sides really. Neither created a clear chance, both defences been solid. Game still yet to explode into life
Not been much to choose between the sides really. Neither created a clear chance, both defences been solid. Game still yet to explode into life
Corner straight to the Solihull keeper
Corner to Town
Good effort from 20 yards by the visitors but Johnson plucks it out of the air and holds it
Decent cross by Gilmour but the ref gives a free kick to Solihull
Warren wins a free kick now near the corner flag, foul on Warren
Solihull boss Ardley wants a free kick, but Town get a throw near the corner flag
Game yet to really catch fire. All a bit tentative still, although competitive too
Debrah steps out with the ball and tries to find Warren to his right but it goes out of play