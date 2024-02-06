Live
FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE
Halifax 1-3 Solihull
Miserable.
Shot by Cooke straight at the keeper
Corner comes to nothing
Town corner
Town slumping to another defeat with a whimper
Two crosses from the right cleared by SM
Attendance: 1,308 (40 away)
7 mins added
Stearman on for Warburton
Shot by Evans is blocked, shot by Cooke then hits the bar
1 / 15