News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Live

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Feb 2024, 18:05 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors LIVE

Show new updates
21:40 GMT

FT

Halifax 1-3 Solihull

Miserable.

21:40 GMT

97

Shot by Cooke straight at the keeper

21:39 GMT

96

Corner comes to nothing

21:38 GMT

96

Town corner

21:37 GMT

95

Town slumping to another defeat with a whimper

21:37 GMT

95

Two crosses from the right cleared by SM

21:36 GMT

94

Attendance: 1,308 (40 away)

21:34 GMT

91

7 mins added

21:33 GMT

91

Stearman on for Warburton

21:33 GMT

90

Shot by Evans is blocked, shot by Cooke then hits the bar

Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League