FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors preview

FC Halifax Town face arguably their toughest test yet this season when they host Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Halifax have made a superb start to the season, gaining 16 points from a possible 21, including back-to-back wins over the Bank Holiday weekend over Fylde and Barrow.

But big-spending Solihull will provide a stern test. Tim Flower’s side finished second in the league last season, and strengthened their squad over the summer with the eye-catching additions of centre-back Callum Howe from Harrogate, Striker Paul McCallum from Eastleigh and winger Mitch Hancox from MK Dons.

Moors are the division’s top-scorers with 16 goals, although only leaders Woking have conceded fewer than Halifax’s five.

Flowers’ men started the season with a 2-2 draw at Harrogate before a run of four wins in-a-row, but they have lost their last two matches at Woking (2-0) and at home to Eastleigh (2-1).

The Shaymen are set to be without midfielder Niall Maher and forward Dayle Southwell, but winger Danny Williams is expected to be in contention after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

Solihull strikers McCallum and Nathan Blissett already have eight goals between them this season, but midfielder Jamey Osborne and forward Danny Wright were both substituted in the first half in Saturday’s defeat at Woking after picking up injuries, with the pair not featuring two days later against Eastleigh, so will be doubts for Saturday’s game.

The teams met four times last season, with Town drawing 0-0 in the league at Solihull in October before goals from Manny Duku and Devante Rodney (pictured) earned them a 2-0 win at The Shay in March.

They also met in the FA Trophy in January, drawing 2-2 at The Shay before Solihull edged the replay 1-0.

Halifax could move to the top of the table if they win and Woking and Bromley fail to win.

Follow all the action from The Shay on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v AFC Fylde

Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

Eastleigh v Barnet

Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic

Sutton United v Maidenhead United

Torquay United v Hartlepool United

Woking v Barrow

Wrexham v Stockport County

Yeovil Town v Notts County

Chorley v Boreham Wood