Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Town's win at Solihull earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Odds: Halifax 6/4, draw 23/10, Solihull 6/4

Referee: Steven Copeland has shown 47 yellow cards and one red card in 13 National League games this season, including six penalties. He took charge of Town's 2-0 home win against Dagenham and Redbridge in October, as well as Solihull's 2-2 home draw wit Bromley in October - when he sent of Solihull's Kyle Storer - and their 2-1 home win over Oldham in December.

In the league this season

Halifax: PL31 W10 D6 L15 F28 A40 GD-12 Pts36

Solihull: PL32 W11 D8 L13 F46 A45 GD1 Pts41

Last five games

Halifax: Oldham (a) W 1-0, Barnet (h) L 3-1, Maidenhead (FAT a) D 0-0 (won 5-4 on penalties), Southend (a) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) D 1-1

Solihull: Gateshead (h) L 2-0, York (a) W 3-2, Dag & Red (a) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) D 1-1, Chesterfield (h) D 0-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Milli Alli (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe

Solihull: Andrew Dallas (13), Joe Sbarra (9), Alex Reid (8), Josh Kelly (5), Bartosz Cybulski (3), Callum Maycock (3), Jamie Osborne (2), Ryan Barnett (2), Alex Gudger (2), Callum Howe (2), Mark Beck, Fiacre Kelleher, Ben Coker

Manager: Former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley joined Solihull in June 2021. He was sacked by Notts County despite leading them to the National League play-off final in 2020. He was then defeated by Grimsby in the play-off final last season with Solihull.

Last season: 3rd in National League

One to watch: Striker Andrew Dallas was on the books of Rangers as a youngster, and after joining Cambridge, had an impressive loan spell at Weymouth in the National League. That brought him to the attention of several clubs, with Solihull winning the race for his signature and being rewarded with 20 league goals last season and 12 in 31 games this season.

Head-to-head: Played 17, Halifax wins 8, draws 6, Solihull wins 3

Last time they met: Jamie Cooke scored the only goal as Town won at Solihull in November.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (28)

Halifax have only won one of their last 11 games (excluding penalties)

Solihull have only won two of their last 12 games, but both of those victories did come away from home.

Solihull have won more league games away from home than at home this season, and have scored as many league goals on the road than at home.

No team has scored fewer home league goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (16).

Only three of Halifax's 16 home league goals this season have come in the first-half of games.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Barnet v Altrincham

Chesterfield v Wealdstone

Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

Dorking Wanderers v Torquay United

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town

Maidstone United v Eastleigh

Notts County v Southend United

Woking v Bromley

Wrexham v Scunthorpe United

