Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Solihull Moors.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, December 2

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from the draw between the teams earlier this season at Solihull.

Referee: Matthew Russell has shown 28 yellow cards but no red cards in ten games this season. Took charge of Solihull's 1-1 home draw with Bromley on September 23. He last officiated a Town match when Halifax drew 0-0 at Bromley in October 2021.

Odds: Halifax evens, draw 23/10, Solihull 23/10

In the league this season

Halifax: PL22 W8 D8 L6 F24 A21 GD3 Pts32

Solihull: PL22 W10 D7 L5 F32 A30 GD2 Pts37

Last five games

Halifax: York (a) D 1-1, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0, Fylde (h) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) L 1-0

Solihull: Bolton (FAC a) L 4-0, Dag & Red (a) W 2-1, Maidenhead (h) L 2-1, Gateshead (h) L 2-1, Altrincham (a) L 6-1

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (4), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter

Solihull: Kelly (10), Stevens (4), Craig (4), Beck (4), Warburton (3), Newton (3), Maycock (2), Morrison (2), Benn, Osborne, Mafuta, Brogan

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.

Last season: 15th in National League

One to watch: Forward Josh Kelly scored home and away against Halifax during the 2021-22 season for Maidenhead and netted in the reverse fixture against Town at Damson Park this term. Kelly has ten goals in 20 league games this season, including three in his last five.

Head-to-head: Played 19, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Solihull wins 3

Last time they met: Jo Cummings cancelled out Josh Kelly's opener as the teams drew 1-1 back in August.

Match facts: Halifax have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the National League this season (21)

Only Kidderminster and Maidenhead have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (24)

Only leaders Chesterfield have won more away games in the fifth tier this season than Solihull (6)

Only Southend have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax (10)

Solihull go into the game having lost three league matches in a row for the first time since January.

Solihull have conceded 19 goals in their last six away games in all competitions.

Halifax have conceded three added time goals in their last five matches. Without conceding those goals, Town would be above Solihull in the table.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Gateshead

Bromley v Rochdale

Southend v Wealdstone

Altrincham v Dorking W

Oldham v Boreham W

Kidderminster v Ebbsfleet

Halifax v Solihull M

Oxford C v Maidenhead