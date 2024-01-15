Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, January 16

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from the 1-1 draw between the teams earlier this season.

Referee: Ben Wyatt

Odds: Halifax win 21/20, draw 23/10, Solihull win 13/5

In the league this season

Halifax: PL27 W10 D10 L7 F30 A27 GD3 Pts40

Solihull: PL27 W13 D7 L7 F43 A37 GD6 Pts46

Last five games

Halifax: Gateshead (a) W 2-0, Rochdale (h) D 2-2, Altrincham (a) W 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 0-0, Southend (a) L 3-0

Solihull: Oxford C (a) W 2-1, Chesterfield (h) W 2-0, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Woking (h) W 3-0, Nantwich (FAT h) W 5-1

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright, Hunter, Stott, Cooke

Solihull: Kelly (12), Beck (8), Stevens (7), Warburton (5), Craig (4), Maycock (4), Newton (3), Morrison (2), Benn, Osborne, Mafuta, Brogan, Clarke, Ryley, Owen, Bruck, Howell

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.

Last season: 18th in National League

One to watch: Forward Josh Kelly scored home and away against Halifax during the 2021-22 season for Maidenhead and netted in the reverse fixture against Town at Damson Park this term. Kelly hasn't scored in his last four appearances but had netted five in seven before that. His goals have earned Solihull nine points so far this season.

Head-to-head: Played 19, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Solihull wins 3

Last time they met: Jo Cummings cancelled out Josh Kelly's opener as the teams drew 1-1 back in August.

Match facts: Only top three Chesterfield, Bromley and Barnet have won more National League games this season than Solihull (13)

Halifax have the best defensive record in the National League, conceding just 27 goals this season, while only Southend have conceded fewer than them at home in the division

Solihull have only failed to score in one of their 13 away league games this season.

Only leaders Chesterfield have won more away games in the fifth tier this season than Solihull (7)

Only Chesterfield and Wealdstone have lost fewer home games in the division this season than Halifax (2)

Striker Mark Beck has scored in each of his last three league appearances.

Halifax have failed to score in four of their last seven games in all competitions, including two of their last three at home.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Gateshead

Southend v Wealdstone

York v Dorking W

Oldham v Boreham W

Chesterfield v Altrincham