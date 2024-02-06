Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, February 6

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from the return game between the teams earlier this season

Referee: Dean Watson has shown 20 yellow cards but no red cards in five National League game this season. Took charge of Halifax's 1-0 win at Oldham last season, a game in which he sent off Mike Fondop, and Town's 1-1 draw against Eastleigh in the final game of last season.

Odds: Halifax evens, draw 12/5, Solihull 11/5

In the league this season

Halifax: 10th - PL30 W10 D11 A9 F33 A33 GD0 Pts41

Solihull: 6th - PL30 W13 D8 L9 F45 A41 GD4 Pts47

Last five games

Halifax: Altrincham (h) D 0-0, Southend (a) L 3-0, Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) L 2-1

Solihull: Woking (h) W 3-0, Nantwich (FAT h) W 5-1, Maidenhead (a) L 2-1, Dag & Red (h) D 1-1, Altrincham (h) L 0-1

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Cooke (2), Wright (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott

Solihull: Kelly (14), Beck (8), Stevens (7), Warburton (5), Craig (4), Maycock (4), Newton (3), Morrison (2), Benn, Osborne, Mafuta, Brogan, Clarke, Ryley, Owen, Bruck, Howell

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford.

Last season: 18th in National League

One to watch: Former Town man Matty Warburton showed in his two years at The Shay that he has enough quality to play at National League level. The forward possesses vision, awareness and intelligence on the ball and is capable of finishing chances as well as creating them. After the departure of top-scorer Josh Kelly, Solihull will need players like Warburton to help plug the gap.

Head-to-head: Played 19, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Solihull wins 3

Last time they met: Jo Cummings cancelled out Josh Kelly's opener as the teams drew 1-1 back in August.

Match facts: Only Southend have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (33), and only Southend have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (14)

Only Chesterfield have won more away games in the National League this season than Solihull (7)

Halifax have failed to win their previous five home games having won the previous three.

Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (33)

Halifax have conceded nine goals in their last four matches having only conceded six goals in their previous eight games.

Striker Josh Kelly, who is no longer at the club, is the only player to score for Solihull in the last three matches.

Former Halifax players Matty Warburton, Jay Benn and Tavhon Campbell are in the Solihull squad.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Oxford C

Gateshead v Eastleigh

Altrincham v Dorking W

Halifax v Solihull M

Wealdstone v Maidenhead