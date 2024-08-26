Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors preview
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Venue: The Shay
Date: Monday, August 26
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: This is James Westgate's second season refereeing at National League level. He was in charge for Town's 4-2 home win over Chesterfield in March, and their 2-1 win at Altrincham on Boxing Day last season, showing 46 yellow cards and no red cards in 13 National League games last term.
Odds: Halifax 6/4, draw 12/5, Solihull 6/4
In the league this season
Halifax: 16th - PL4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A4 GD0 Pts5
Solihull: 18th - PL4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A7 GD-1 Pts 4
Results so far
Halifax: Barnet (h) W 2-1, Aldershot (h) L 1-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 1-1
Solihull: Fylde (a) L 3-2, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Eastleigh (a) L 2-1, Braintree (h) D 1-1
Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford. He guided Solihull to the play-off final and the FA Trophy final last season, which they both lost on penalties.
One to watch: Forward Jack Stevens scored 14 goals for The Moors last season but is capable of netting more than that this time round and could help fire Solihull to another promotion bid.
Head-to-head: Played 21, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Solihull wins 5
Last time they met: Solihull knocked Halifax out of the play-offs at Damson Park in April, going 3-0 up thanks to goals from Tahvon Campbell, Jack Stevens and a Tylor Golden own goal. Jack Evans and Florent Hoti got it back to 3-2 before Jamey Osborne sealed it late on.
Match facts: Halifax are yet to score a goal in the first-half a game this season.
Solihull have former Halifax players Matty Warburton and Tahvon Campbell in their squad.
Solihull have scored and conceded in every game so far this season.
Solihull have fallen behind in three of their first four matches.
Monday's National League fixtures:
Forest Green v AltrinchamWoking v HartlepoolSouthend v Dag & RedYeovil v RochdaleYork v Boston UtdMaidenhead v BarnetOldham v GatesheadEastleigh v Sutton UtdHalifax v Solihull MBraintree v EbbsfleetWealdstone v FyldeTamworth v Aldershot
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.