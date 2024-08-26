Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Monday, August 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Andy Whing, manager of Solihull Moors reacts during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Bromley and Solihull Moors at Wembley Stadium on May 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Referee: This is James Westgate's second season refereeing at National League level. He was in charge for Town's 4-2 home win over Chesterfield in March, and their 2-1 win at Altrincham on Boxing Day last season, showing 46 yellow cards and no red cards in 13 National League games last term.

Odds: Halifax 6/4, draw 12/5, Solihull 6/4

In the league this season

Halifax: 16th - PL4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A4 GD0 Pts5

Solihull: 18th - PL4 W1 D1 L2 F6 A7 GD-1 Pts 4

Results so far

Halifax: Barnet (h) W 2-1, Aldershot (h) L 1-0, Gateshead (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 1-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solihull: Fylde (a) L 3-2, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Eastleigh (a) L 2-1, Braintree (h) D 1-1

Manager: Andy Whing led Banbury United to the National League North for the first time in the club’s history in what was a record-breaking season last term. Whing guided his side to the Southern League Central title, winning the league by 23 points with four games to go. The former Coventry, Brighton and Chesterfield defender has previously been a coach at Kidderminster and Hereford. He guided Solihull to the play-off final and the FA Trophy final last season, which they both lost on penalties.

One to watch: Forward Jack Stevens scored 14 goals for The Moors last season but is capable of netting more than that this time round and could help fire Solihull to another promotion bid.

Head-to-head: Played 21, Halifax wins 8, draws 8, Solihull wins 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time they met: Solihull knocked Halifax out of the play-offs at Damson Park in April, going 3-0 up thanks to goals from Tahvon Campbell, Jack Stevens and a Tylor Golden own goal. Jack Evans and Florent Hoti got it back to 3-2 before Jamey Osborne sealed it late on.

Match facts: Halifax are yet to score a goal in the first-half a game this season.

Solihull have former Halifax players Matty Warburton and Tahvon Campbell in their squad.

Solihull have scored and conceded in every game so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solihull have fallen behind in three of their first four matches.

Monday's National League fixtures:

Forest Green v AltrinchamWoking v HartlepoolSouthend v Dag & RedYeovil v RochdaleYork v Boston UtdMaidenhead v BarnetOldham v GatesheadEastleigh v Sutton UtdHalifax v Solihull MBraintree v EbbsfleetWealdstone v FyldeTamworth v Aldershot