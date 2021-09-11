FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Southend United at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 4:21 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:20

62

Pushing and shoving between Dunne and Slew near halfway, before a bit of a melee ensues

2-0

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:17

60

Cynical foul on Green there, Southend man rightly booked

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:14

57

Would have been a wonderful third for Town but Waters' cross for Warburton, who had played him down the right, is somehow not connected with at the far post

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:10

52

Triple change by Southend - shows what Phil Brown thinks of how it's going

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:07

49

Nice cross by Slew from left and Waters left unmarked near the penalty spot to head into the top corner

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:05

48

Waters with his fourth of the season

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:05

48

2-0 TO TOWN!!!!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:04

46

Free kick for Town near the corner flag Southend half for a push in Warren

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:03

46

2nd half underway at The Shay

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:53

HT

1-0 probably about right for me. Town have shaded it, been the more consistent side in the half and looked good going forward

