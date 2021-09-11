FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Southend United at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:20
Pushing and shoving between Dunne and Slew near halfway, before a bit of a melee ensues
2-0
Cynical foul on Green there, Southend man rightly booked
Would have been a wonderful third for Town but Waters' cross for Warburton, who had played him down the right, is somehow not connected with at the far post
Triple change by Southend - shows what Phil Brown thinks of how it's going
Nice cross by Slew from left and Waters left unmarked near the penalty spot to head into the top corner
Waters with his fourth of the season
2-0 TO TOWN!!!!
Free kick for Town near the corner flag Southend half for a push in Warren
2nd half underway at The Shay
1-0 probably about right for me. Town have shaded it, been the more consistent side in the half and looked good going forward