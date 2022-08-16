News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:46 pm
FC Halifax Town
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:11

27

Alli bursts into the box down the right but overruns it. Southend goal kick

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:10

26

Pass left by Dierseruvwe to Slew but a Southend player nicks the ball away. Slew then has a shot blocked

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:09

25

Corner headed wide by Clarke at the far post

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:09

25

Halifax corner

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:06

22

Town break from the corner and Dierseruvwe nearly gets on the end of a raking pass but it’s just out of his reach

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:06

22

Johnson guesses right, diving to his right to keep it out. Town then clear the corner

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:06

22

SAVED by Sam Johnson!

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:05

21

Minihan beaten too easily by the Southend man, and a comination of him and Alli brought him down

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:05

21

Penalty to Southend

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:03

19

Southend free kick on halfway, foul by Alli

FC Halifax TownNational League