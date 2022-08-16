FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen throughout the evening, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:11
Alli bursts into the box down the right but overruns it. Southend goal kick
Pass left by Dierseruvwe to Slew but a Southend player nicks the ball away. Slew then has a shot blocked
Corner headed wide by Clarke at the far post
Halifax corner
Town break from the corner and Dierseruvwe nearly gets on the end of a raking pass but it’s just out of his reach
Johnson guesses right, diving to his right to keep it out. Town then clear the corner
SAVED by Sam Johnson!
Minihan beaten too easily by the Southend man, and a comination of him and Alli brought him down
Penalty to Southend
Southend free kick on halfway, foul by Alli