FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE
Town get the corner clear
Southend corner
Southend free kick on the right, 35 yds out
Corner cleared at the near post
Apparently Summerfield’s sending off is after a clash of hands with the referee, both of whom were pointing at the same time. So presumably the ref thought Summerfield had lashed out at him. Yet to get that verified.
Meanwhile, Southend have a corner
Play resumes
Break in play for a Southend injury, which the South Stand are dubious about to say the least
Town’s first shot of the game is an overhead kick by Hunter well off target
Poor free kick headed away by Southend
Huge cheer as Town get a free kick for a foul on Alli on the inside right channel 25 yards out