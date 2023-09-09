News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Southend United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United from The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Show new updates
13:59 BST

69

Town get the corner clear

13:59 BST

68

Southend corner

13:58 BST

68

Southend free kick on the right, 35 yds out

13:58 BST

67

Corner cleared at the near post

13:57 BST

66

Apparently Summerfield’s sending off is after a clash of hands with the referee, both of whom were pointing at the same time. So presumably the ref thought Summerfield had lashed out at him. Yet to get that verified.

Meanwhile, Southend have a corner

13:56 BST

66

Play resumes

13:55 BST

65

Break in play for a Southend injury, which the South Stand are dubious about to say the least

13:54 BST

64

Town’s first shot of the game is an overhead kick by Hunter well off target

13:53 BST

63

Poor free kick headed away by Southend

13:53 BST

62

Huge cheer as Town get a free kick for a foul on Alli on the inside right channel 25 yards out

