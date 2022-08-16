FC Halifax Town v Southend United preview

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: The ShayDate: Tuesday, August 16Kick-off: 7.45pmReferee: Elliott Swallow. Took charge of away wins at Woking, Wealdstone and Weymouth for Halifax last season and Town's 1-1 draw at Altrincham. Awarded Woking a penalty against Halifax but also awarded Town a penalty at Wealdstone. Handed out 54 yellow cards and two red cards in 14 National League games last season.Odds: Halifax win 19/20, draw 5/2, Southend win 14/5Season so farHalifax: Lost 2-0 at Barnet on the opening day and had debutant Jamie Stott sent-off for two bookable offences.

Then lost 1-0 at home to Torquay United thanks to Brett McGavin's goal on the stroke of half-time.

Southend: Were beaten 1-0 at home to Boreham Wood, who finished the game with nine men, on the opening day.

Kevin Maher

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wreh's second-half equaliser earned them a point as they drew 1-1 at Solihull Moors last time out.Southend transfers in: Harry Taylor (Barnet), Cav Miley (Eastleigh), Chris Wreh (Banbury), Dan Mooney (Altrincham), Louis Lomas (Brackley), Gus Scott-Morriss (Hemel), Wes Fonguck (Barnet), Jake Hyde (Wrexham)Southend transfers out: John White (Braintree), Will Atkinson (Boston), Josh Coulson (King's Lynn), Ashley Nathanial-George (Torquay), Leon Davies (Braintree), Rob Howard (Welling), Eren Kinali (Etimesgut), Lewis Gard (Tonbridge), Matt Rush (Braintree), Terrell Egbri (Bishop's Stortford), Miles Mitchell-Nelson (Chesham), Reiss Chandler (Canvey), Sam Dalby (Wrexham), James Dunne, Abu Agogo, Simeon Akinola, Harry PhillipsManager: Kevin Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October last year, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table last season.

Last season: 13th in National League

One to watch: Last season's National League young player of the year Dan Mooney should be a good signing for Southend, having scored 13 goals for Altrincham last year.Last time they met: Kenny Clark scored the only goal of the game as Southend beat Halifax 1-0 back in April.Tuesday’s National League fixtures:Woking v Scunthorpe

Gateshead v Notts Co

Bromley v Torquay

Yeovil v Barnet

Boreham W v Aldershot

Maidstone v Dorking W

Maidenhead v Altrincham

Oldham v Wealdstone

Chesterfield v Wrexham

Eastleigh v Dag & Red