Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, September 9

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Southend boss Kevin Maher

Referee: Paul Marsden has shown 19 yellow cards in three National League games this season, and has awarded one penalty. Last season he took charge of Town's 5-0 home win over Wealdstone in February and Southend's 2-0 win at York in October.

Odds: Halifax win 7/5, draw 11/5, Southend win 17/10

Last five games

Halifax: Oldham (a) W 2-1, Oxford City (h) D 1-1, Solihull (a) D 1-1, Gateshead (h) D 0-0, Rochdale (a) W1-0

Southend: Dorking (a) L 2-1, Hartlepool (h) L 3-2, Eastleigh (h) W 2-0, Bromley (a) L 2-1, Kidderminster (h) W 2-1

Scorers:

Halifax: Harker (3), Evans, Alli, Senior, Cummings

Southend: Cardwell (5), Powell (2), Coker (2), Husin (2), Mooney, Scott-Morriss, Bridge,

Manager: Kevin Maher is a Southend United legend. Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October 2021, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table. Narrowly missed out on guiding them into the play-offs last season.

Last season: 8th in National League

One to watch: Former Grimsby, Chorley and Stockport striker Harry Cardwell has already matched his league tally from the whole of last season by netting five goals in his first seven appearances. Southend recently rejected a bid from Harrogate Town for the attacker.

Head-to-head: Played 50, Halifax wins 13, draws 12, Southend wins 25

Last time they met: Second-half goals from Jack Bridge and Gus Scott-Morriss sealed a comeback for Southend after Jesse Debrah had given Halifax a 1-0 half-time lead at Roots Hall in February.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 17 games, winning nine

Southend have only won once in their last six visit to The Shay, with their last win there coming in September 2000.

Halifax are unbeaten in their last 10 home games, and haven't lost at The Shay since February 25

Only Chesterfield and Hartlepool have scored more goals so far in the fifth tier than Southend (14).

No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (5).

Southend have scored the first goal in six of their seven games this season.

Southend have only failed to score once in their last 14 matches.

Were it not for Southend's 10-point deduction, they would be level on points with Halifax.

Only Ebbsfleet's Dom Poleon and Hartlepool's Mani Dieseruvwe have scored more goals in the division so far this season than Southend's Harry Cardwell (5).

