FC Halifax Town v Southend United preview

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Southend United.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, November 30

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from FC Halifax Town v Southend at the Shay last season

Referee: Aaron Jackson showed 77 yellow cards and seven red cards in 21 games last season. He sent off Adam Senior but awarded Town a penalty in their 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield last term, but also sent off two opposition players against Halifax last season - Tom Naylor in the Chesterfield game and Charlee Adams in Maidenhead's 1-0 win against Halifax.He was also in charge for Town's 2-1 win against Woking in February.

Odds: Halifax 9/5, draw 23/10, Southend 13/10

In the league this season

Halifax: PL19 W8 D6 L5 F21 A17 GD4 Pts30

Southend: PL20 W5 D8 L7 F22 A24 GD-2 Pts23

Last five games

Halifax: Rochdale (a) L 2-1, York (h) L 2-1, Woking (h) W 1-0, Middlesbrough u21 (NLC h) L 4-1, Yeovil (a) W 1-0, Forest Green (a) D 1-1

Southend: Charlton (FAC h) L 4-3, Yeovil (h) L 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-0, Forest Green (h) D 2-2, Woking (a) D 0-0

Manager: Kevin Maher is a Southend United legend. Maher made more than 400 appearances for Southend as a player, going on to play for Oldham, Gillingham and Dagenham and Redbridge. Has previously been under 21 manager at Southend, but replaced ex-Halifax player Phil Brown as manager at Roots Hall in October 2021, leaving his coaching role at Bristol Rovers, and guided the club away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table. Has since narrowly missed out on guiding them into the play-offs.

Last season: 9th in the National League

One to watch: Midfielder Jack Bridge is in his second spell at Southend, having started at the club as a youngster. After spells at Northampton, Carlisle and Bromley, Bridge returned to Roots Hall in 2021 and has been a key player since. Has a real eye for goal and is more than capable of supplying them for others too.

Head-to-head: Played 51, Halifax wins 13, draws 12, Southend wins 26

Last time they met: Two goals from Gus Scott-Morriss and one from Henry Sandat saw Southend win 3-0 at Roots Hall in January.

Match facts: No team in the National League has conceded fewer goals this season than Halifax (17)

Southend have failed to score in three of their last four games and are without a goal in their last three away matches.

Southend have only won once in their last seven visits to The Shay.

Southend have only scored more than once in an away game once this season.

Southend have kept four clean sheets in their last five away matches.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

