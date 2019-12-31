FC Halifax Town v Stockport County preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off the New Year with their return fixture against Stockport County, who thrashed them 5-1 on Boxing Day.

The Shaymen recovered from that dreadful defeat by beating Chesterfield 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Jack Redshaw’s second-half penalty.

That result leaves Town in 10th, level on points with seventh-placed Solihull Moors.

Stockport are fifth in the table, only five points off first-placed Barrow, having won five of their last six matches.

They fought back from trailing 1-0 at half-time to win 2-1 at Fylde thanks to goals from Tom Walker and Dan Cowan.

Only top two Yeovil and Barrow have won more league games than Stockport this season, but Jim Gannon’s side has conceded as many as they have scored (43) this term.

Attacking midfielder Elliot Osborne, who scored a hat-trick against Halifax on Boxing Day, has netted nine league goals this season, and has scored in three of his last five away league games.

Halifax’s win over Chesterfield at the weekend was their first in the league since October 29. If they beat Stockport, it will be their first back-to-back victories since beating Maidenhead on October 5 having beaten Dover the previous Saturday.

Michael Duckworth missed the Chesterfield game with a tight hamstring and was due to be assessed before the visit of Stockport. Liam Nolan and Jacob Hanson are both expected to be fit for the trip to Barnet on Saturday.

Wednesday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Barrow

Aldershot Town v Eastleigh

Boreham Wood v Barnet

Bromley v Dover Athletic

Chorley v Wrexham

Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge

FC Halifax Town v Stockport County

Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town

Maidenhead United v Notts County

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Sutton United v Woking

Torquay United v Yeovil Town