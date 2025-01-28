Live

FC Halifax Town v Sunderland under 21s LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Jan 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 19:05 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League Cup game against Sunderland under 21s from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Sunderland under 21s LIVE

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:50 BST

FT

Halifax 2-1 Sunderland under 21s

A spirited second-half from Town sees them fight back to bow out of the National League Cup with a win

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:48 BST

92

At least that’s saved us from penalties!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:48 BST

92

Free kick falls to Arthur 25 yds out, his cross is put back across goal by Galvin and Cummings is left with a tap in!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:48 BST

92

GOAL FOR TOWN!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:47 BST

91

Big ironic cheer as the ref awards a free kick for a foul on Emmerson on the left flank

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:46 BST

90

3 mins added

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:45 BST

90

Been a spirited second half from Town, who have not played as if they have nothing to play for in the slightest

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:43 BST

88

Corner comes to nothing

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:42 BST

87

Sunderland corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:41 BST

85

Corner cleared as far as Wright, whose shot is blocked

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:40 BST

83

Brilliant run down the left by Cappello and his cut back finds Cooke but his shot is blocked for a corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:38 BST

83

Jenkins should have shot 25 yards out, tried a through ball but no one had read it

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:37 BST

82

Town clear it

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:37 BST

81

Another Sunderland corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:36 BST

80

Another good save by Ford, who has done well tonight, brings another Sunderland corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:35 BST

79

Corner headed into the side netting at the far post

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:34 BST

78

Shot on target saved by Ford, corner taken quickly and leads to another corner for the visitors

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:32 BST

76

Evans nicks the ball just inside the Sunderland half and tries to chip the keeper but it drops well wide

Attendance: 195

