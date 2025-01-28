FC Halifax Town v Sunderland under 21s LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Sunderland under 21s LIVE
Halifax 2-1 Sunderland under 21s
A spirited second-half from Town sees them fight back to bow out of the National League Cup with a win
At least that’s saved us from penalties!
Free kick falls to Arthur 25 yds out, his cross is put back across goal by Galvin and Cummings is left with a tap in!
GOAL FOR TOWN!
Big ironic cheer as the ref awards a free kick for a foul on Emmerson on the left flank
3 mins added
Been a spirited second half from Town, who have not played as if they have nothing to play for in the slightest
Corner comes to nothing
Sunderland corner
Corner cleared as far as Wright, whose shot is blocked
Brilliant run down the left by Cappello and his cut back finds Cooke but his shot is blocked for a corner
Jenkins should have shot 25 yards out, tried a through ball but no one had read it
Town clear it
Another Sunderland corner
Another good save by Ford, who has done well tonight, brings another Sunderland corner
Corner headed into the side netting at the far post
Shot on target saved by Ford, corner taken quickly and leads to another corner for the visitors
Evans nicks the ball just inside the Sunderland half and tries to chip the keeper but it drops well wide
Attendance: 195
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.