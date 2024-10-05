FC Halifax Town v Tamworth LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
Halifax 3-2 Tamworth
What a win
One last long throw coming up
Tamworth appeal for a penalty, never going to get that
Good defending by Smith to block a cross and clear it
Ball bobbles about before an overhead kick is sent over the bar by Tamworth
There’ll be another long throw into the Town box here
Smith does well to win a free kick in the Town half
5 added mins
Long throw into the Town box - being taken a lot quicker now - but the ref sees a foul by the visitors
What a comeback. The very definition of a game of two halves
Magnificent strike by High from left of centre 20 yards out, an absolute bullet of a shot
What a strike that is by Scott High! Town have turned it around!
3-2!
GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN!
Corner straight to the keeper
Town corner
Is there a winner in this?
Enoru on for Acquaye
Cross by Wright cleared by Hollis
Good effort from range by Senior whistles narrowly wide
