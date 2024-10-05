Live

FC Halifax Town v Tamworth LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Oct 2024, 13:00 GMT
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Tamworth from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:56 GMT

FT

Halifax 3-2 Tamworth

What a win

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:56 GMT

96

One last long throw coming up

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:55 GMT

95

Tamworth appeal for a penalty, never going to get that

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:55 GMT

95

Good defending by Smith to block a cross and clear it

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:54 GMT

94

Ball bobbles about before an overhead kick is sent over the bar by Tamworth

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:53 GMT

93

There’ll be another long throw into the Town box here

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:52 GMT

92

Smith does well to win a free kick in the Town half

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:51 GMT

91

5 added mins

Long throw into the Town box - being taken a lot quicker now - but the ref sees a foul by the visitors

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:49 GMT

89

What a comeback. The very definition of a game of two halves

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:49 GMT

89

Magnificent strike by High from left of centre 20 yards out, an absolute bullet of a shot

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:48 GMT

87

What a strike that is by Scott High! Town have turned it around!

3-2!

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:47 GMT

87

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN!

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:46 GMT

86

Corner straight to the keeper

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:45 GMT

86

Town corner

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:44 GMT

85

Is there a winner in this?

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:44 GMT

84

Enoru on for Acquaye

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:42 GMT

82

Cross by Wright cleared by Hollis

Sat, 05 Oct, 2024, 16:41 GMT

81

Good effort from range by Senior whistles narrowly wide

