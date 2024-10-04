Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Tamworth.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, October 5

Kick-off: 3pm

Tamworth boss Andy Peaks

Referee: Tom Reeves has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in seven games so far this season. He last took charge of Town when they won 2-1 at Maidenhead in May 2021.

Odds: Halifax 4/5, draw,12/5 Tamworth 16/5

In the league this season

Halifax: 11th - PL12 W4 D5L 3 F12 A10 GD2 Pts17

Tamworth: 17th - PL11 W4 D2 L5 F12 A19 GD-7 Pts14

Last five games

Halifax: Hartlepool (a) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 1-1, Eastleigh (h) W 3-1, Maidenhead (a) W 1-0, Braintree (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) D 2-2, Newcastle u21s (h) L 2-1

Tamworth: Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Maidenhead (h) W 3-1, Braintree (a) W 1-0, Fylde (a) W 2-1, Altrincham (h) L 2-1

Manager: Andy Peaks joined Tamworth in February 2022 with the task to ensure The Lambs' survival in the Southern League Premier Division and took them on an unbeaten run of 14 games before the season ended. He then won promotion into the National League North before securing a back-to-back promotion last season into the fifth tier.

Last season: 1st in National League North

One to watch: Striker Chris Wreh has scored three goals in nine games so far this season. The former Southend and Hartlepool forward joined the club permanently in the summer after a successful loan spell with Tamworth last season where he scored seven goals in 18 appearances. He played under Tamworth boss Andy Peaks at Rushden and Diamonds.

Head-to-head: Played 13, Halifax wins 7, draws 1, Tamworth wins 5

Last time they met: Two goals each from Adam Morgan, Richard Peniket and Matty Kosylo saw Halifax win 6-2 at Tamworth in January 2017.

Match facts: Tamworth have only kept one clean sheet in their 11 games so far this season.

Ten of Tamworth's 12 goals so far this season have come in the second-half of games.

Halifax are yet to keep a clean sheet in seven home league games this season.

Tamworth have only won once in seven visits to The Shay.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Gateshead v Wealdstone Barnet v Boston Utd Southend v Maidenhead Yeovil v Dag & Red Ebbsfleet v Rochdale Oldham v Solihull M Eastleigh v Forest Green Halifax v Tamworth Hartlepool v Sutton Utd Braintree v Altrincham Fylde v Aldershot Woking v York

6-2

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Drench, Roberts, Garner, Hotte, Macdonald, Clarke (Moyo 59), Lynch (King 45), Kosylo, Wilde, Peniket, Morgan (Simmons 82). Subs not used: Nicholson, Denton. Scorers: Peniket (21, 41), Kosylo (24, 81), Morgan (25, 73)