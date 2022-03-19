FC Halifax Town v Torquay United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Torquay United at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 1:06 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon, plus we'll bring you an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Torquay

Torquay: MacDonald, Wynter, Lewis, Edwards, Moxey, Duke-McKenna, Lapslie, Wearne, Little, Lemonheigh-Evans, Wright. Subs: Halstead, Holman, Johnson, Martin, Omar.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 14:03

Town

Just the one change as Jamie Thomas starts in place of the injured Jamie Allen, with Harvey Gilmour back on the bench

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 14:01

Shaymen line up

Town team - Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Thomas, Warburton, Slew, Waters.

Subs: Debrah, Gilmour, McDonagh, Dearnley, Spence.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 13:57

Good cause

Town players will be warming up in promotional Stroke Association t-shirts today, while volunteers (who are stroke survivors themselves) will be at the ground providing information on strokes and the risk factors involved along with promoting support services in Calderdale

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 13:49

Stat

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax.

