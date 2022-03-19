FC Halifax Town v Torquay United LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Torquay United at The Shay.
Stay tuned for all the updates as they happen throughout the afternoon, plus we'll bring you an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 14:41
ICYMI - FC Halifax Town v Torquay United preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Torquay United.
ICYMI - My interview with Town defender Jay Benn this week
FC Halifax Town: "It's just a fantastic group" - Defender Benn encapsulates Shaymen's collective spirit
FC Halifax Town's collective spirit is encapsulated by players like Jay Benn.
ICYMI - Town chairman David Bosomworth’s rallying call for more fans through the gates
FC Halifax Town: "The fans have such an important role to play" - Chairman's plea for more fans to get behind The Shaymen
Town chairman David Bosomworth has called on more fans to turn up on Saturday and get The Shay rocking.
ICYMI - Pete Wild’s thoughts on today’s game
FC Halifax Town: "The feel-good factor's back around the place and if you want a piece of it, get yourself down," says Shaymen boss Wild
Town manager Pete Wild wants to see more fans at The Shay on Saturday to cheer his side onto what would be their fifth straight win against Torquay United.
ICYMI - Niall Maher’s captain’s column
FC Halifax Town: "There's still a lot more to come" - Niall Maher's captain's column
It was a great result on Tuesday night, and a great team performance.
Torquay: MacDonald, Wynter, Lewis, Edwards, Moxey, Duke-McKenna, Lapslie, Wearne, Little, Lemonheigh-Evans, Wright. Subs: Halstead, Holman, Johnson, Martin, Omar.
Just the one change as Jamie Thomas starts in place of the injured Jamie Allen, with Harvey Gilmour back on the bench
Shaymen line up
Town team - Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Thomas, Warburton, Slew, Waters.
Subs: Debrah, Gilmour, McDonagh, Dearnley, Spence.
Good cause
Town players will be warming up in promotional Stroke Association t-shirts today, while volunteers (who are stroke survivors themselves) will be at the ground providing information on strokes and the risk factors involved along with promoting support services in Calderdale
Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer home goals in the National League this season than Halifax.