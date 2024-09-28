FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Highlights from Wealdstone's last game - a 1-1 draw at home to Southend
Today's ref
Steven Copeland was in charge for Town's 2-1 win at Oldham last season, and their 2-2 home draw with Fylde, when he sent off Danny Whitehead. He showed 54 yellow cards and four red cards in 15 games last season. So far this campaign he has shown seven yellow cards and awarded a penalty in his one mach in charge.
One to watch
Winger Enzio Boldewijn once cost Notts County a six-figure sum and his signing was something of a coup for Wealdstone in the summer, having produced some scintillating performances for Crawley, County and Eastleigh.
Thoughts
On paper it looks like a slam dunk for Town today. Wealdstone have had a dreadful start to the season, winning just once, althought they got a decent point at home to Southend in midweek. Town’s good run came to an end on Tuesday at Braintree but they’re back at home and will be keen to put that right. They have struggled with games like this in recent seasons - at home against a team near the bottom - but there was an improvement in the second half of last season in these types of matches. The bottom line though is that if Town have realistic designs on a play-off finish, these are the types of game you have to win.
In the league this season
Halifax: 10th - PL11 W4 D4 L3 F10 A8 GD2 Pts16
Wealdstone: 23rd - PL11 W1 D4 L6 F7 A15 GD-8 Pts7
In the oposition dugout
Matt Taylor played in the Premier League for Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham. His first senior role in management was at Walsall in League Two, where he lasted less than a season having been appointed in May 2021. He was also appointed head coach of League One side Shrewsbury in June 2023 but was sacked in January 2024. He was appointed as Wealdstone boss in May.
Today's National League fixtures
Forest Green v Hartlepool
Woking v Sutton Utd
Barnet v Fylde
Southend v Gateshead
Yeovil v Aldershot
York v Eastleigh
Boston Utd v Maidenhead
Rochdale v Braintree
Halifax v Wealdstone
Tamworth v Altrincham
Dag & Red v Solihull
Ebbsfleet v Oldham
Wealdstone team
Howes, Barrett, Mariappa, Mundle-Smith, Thorpe, Dyer, Wells-Morrison, Ashford, Boldewijn, Obiero, McFarlane. Subs: Adams, Georgiou, Hutchinson, Scott, Cesay, Sandat, Mason.
Shaymen
Two changes for Town - Bray in for Evans and Oluwabori in for Cooke. Evans not in the squad so that must be an injury. Still no Adetoro.
Team news
Johnson, Senior, Smith, Cummings, Galvin, Bray, High, Wright, Hoti, Oluwabori, Waters.
Subs: Ford, Arthur, Pugh, Cappello, Cooke, Sutcliffe, George.
ICYMI - Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for today's game
Chris Millington's programme notes
“I expect today’s game to be an open, entertaining match between two teams trying to play the game in the right spirit. I hope to be present at the match and although not able to contribute from the technical area hopefully I will be able to support Coops and the team.”
Chris Millington's programme notes
“Andy seamlessly stepped in to drive the background processes to help prepare the team for the two long away trips. I know he could not have done that so smoothly without the backing of the staff and the players but enormous credit has to go to Andy for his cool, calm, collected manner under pressure.”
Chris Millington's programme notes
“It has been a hectic couple of weeks. Landing in a surgical ward at Whythenshawe Hospital less than 24 hours after the Eastleigh victory for a standard (albeit invasive) procedure was unexpected. During this time, the support of Andy Cooper, the staff and the players has been fantastic.”
Chairman's programme notes
“We have tried to make the attendance costs as sensible as possible given the opening and attributable costs of of a stadium match day. We sincerely hope our fans support this competition and let’s see how it unfolds.”
Chairman's programme notes
“But we felt there were other important benefits. To help develop relationships with senior clubs with a view to future loans and and the opportunity to see their players at close hand in a senior competition. Also we have the opportunity as well as regular first-team players those with less game time also have a chance to be involved.”
Chairman's programme notes
“Before we confirmed our participation (in the National League Cup), the proposal was fully discussed with Chris Millington and his colleagues. The revenue generation is not great until you reach the latter stages of the competition and is probably in need of serious consideration if it is to continue going forward.”
Chairman's programme notes
“We are grateful to Andy Cooper for standing in for Chris and so far he has one win and one defeat so let’s hope we can get back to winning ways today.”
