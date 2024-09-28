FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone LIVE

On paper it looks like a slam dunk for Town today. Wealdstone have had a dreadful start to the season, winning just once, althought they got a decent point at home to Southend in midweek. Town’s good run came to an end on Tuesday at Braintree but they’re back at home and will be keen to put that right. They have struggled with games like this in recent seasons - at home against a team near the bottom - but there was an improvement in the second half of last season in these types of matches. The bottom line though is that if Town have realistic designs on a play-off finish, these are the types of game you have to win.