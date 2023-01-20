Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wealdstone.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, January 21

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from Town's clash at Wealdstone earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 23 yellow cards and one red cards in seven National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 2-0 home win over Gateshead on September 13.

Odds: Halifax 19/20, draw 21/10, Wealdstone win 14/5

In the league this season

Halifax: P25 W9 D5 L11 F24 A32 GD-8 Pts32

Wealdstone: P25 W10 D7 L8 F32 A36 GD-4 Pts37

Last five games

Halifax: Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Dorking (h) W 3-1, Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 2-2, Torquay (a) L 1-0

Wealdstone: Bromley (a) D 3-3, Maidenhead (h) W 3-2, Maidenhead (a) D 0-0, Chelmsford (FAT a) L 2-1, Eastleigh (h) W 3-1

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe

Wealdstone: Olufela Olomola (8), Rhys Browne (7), Nathan Ferguson (4), Max Kretzschmar (3), Tarryn Allarakhia (3), Jack Cook (3), Micah Obiero (3), Simeon Akinola (2), Alex Dyer, Miguel Freckleton, Sam Habergham

Manager: Stuart Maynard was appointed in March 2021 after a spell as caretaker boss. Played for the club in the late 1990s and returned in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.

Last season: 16th in National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Max Kretzschmar joined the club in the summer from Woking, where he was crucial as the Cards reached the third round of the FA Cup and won National League South promotion in 2018/19. He also won Woking's player of the season and players’ player of the season awards in 2021/22.

Head-to-head: Played 5, Halifax wins 3, draws 0, Wealdstone wins 2

Last time they met: Rhys Browne scored the only goal as Wealdstone beat Halifax in August.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (24)

Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, winning six.

Midfielder Nathan Ferguson has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Wealdstone.

Wealdstone have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Halifax have scored in nine of their last ten home games.

Of Halifax's 15 home league goals this season, 13 of them have come in the second-half.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v Torquay United

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Eastleigh v York City

FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone

Gateshead v Dorking Wanderers

Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidstone United v Wrexham

Oldham Athletic v Southend United

Solihull Moors v Scunthorpe United

Woking v Barnet

Yeovil Town v Altrincham

