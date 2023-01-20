FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wealdstone.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, January 21
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 23 yellow cards and one red cards in seven National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 2-0 home win over Gateshead on September 13.
Odds: Halifax 19/20, draw 21/10, Wealdstone win 14/5
In the league this season
Halifax: P25 W9 D5 L11 F24 A32 GD-8 Pts32
Wealdstone: P25 W10 D7 L8 F32 A36 GD-4 Pts37
Last five games
Halifax: Chesterfield (h) W 1-0, Dorking (h) W 3-1, Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 2-2, Torquay (a) L 1-0
Wealdstone: Bromley (a) D 3-3, Maidenhead (h) W 3-2, Maidenhead (a) D 0-0, Chelmsford (FAT a) L 2-1, Eastleigh (h) W 3-1
Scorers
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe
Wealdstone: Olufela Olomola (8), Rhys Browne (7), Nathan Ferguson (4), Max Kretzschmar (3), Tarryn Allarakhia (3), Jack Cook (3), Micah Obiero (3), Simeon Akinola (2), Alex Dyer, Miguel Freckleton, Sam Habergham
Manager: Stuart Maynard was appointed in March 2021 after a spell as caretaker boss. Played for the club in the late 1990s and returned in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.
Last season: 16th in National League
One to watch: Attacking midfielder Max Kretzschmar joined the club in the summer from Woking, where he was crucial as the Cards reached the third round of the FA Cup and won National League South promotion in 2018/19. He also won Woking's player of the season and players’ player of the season awards in 2021/22.
Head-to-head: Played 5, Halifax wins 3, draws 0, Wealdstone wins 2
Last time they met: Rhys Browne scored the only goal as Wealdstone beat Halifax in August.
Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (24)
Halifax are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, winning six.
Midfielder Nathan Ferguson has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Wealdstone.
Wealdstone have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight matches.
Halifax have scored in nine of their last ten home games.
Of Halifax's 15 home league goals this season, 13 of them have come in the second-half.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Boreham Wood v Torquay United
Bromley v Aldershot Town
Eastleigh v York City
FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone
Gateshead v Dorking Wanderers
Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge
Maidstone United v Wrexham
Oldham Athletic v Southend United
Solihull Moors v Scunthorpe United
Woking v Barnet
Yeovil Town v Altrincham
Chesterfield v Notts County