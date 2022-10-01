FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 13:55
David Bosomworth’s programme notes
“Our message is simple, don’t get on their backs, support them at the moment through a thin time and let’s hope we turn the corner. The new group is learning as they go, mistakes will be made but it is how we react to the situations. Chris will be given the time to show what he can do, to achieve the results from all our perspectives and hopefully secure mutual success. If it doesn’t work out for us in the longer term, and there is nothing to suggest it won’t, then discussions will take placebut patience is a virtueso they say and we must give the whole football group everyencouragement to succeed.”
“Being informed that the ‘forum’ and social media channels are suggesting a change of manager after such a short time is to be honest, so so disappointing. In this current world of sack, sack, sack and replace, replace, replace it is sad to see the impatience towards managers or club officials for that matter.”
Today’s National League fixtures
Torquay v Scunthorpe
Gateshead v Eastleigh
Notts Co v Altrincham
Barnet v York
Southend v Yeovil
Aldershot v Wealdstone
Oldham v Wrexham
Chesterfield v Maidenhead
Halifax v Woking
Dorking W v Dag & Red
Solihull M v Bromley
Boreham W v Maidstone
Town simply have to start putting points (and goals) on the board again. And while neither of their next two games are anywhere near easy, I reckon there is a chance for them to get at least one win on the board if they can play to somewhere near their potential. They definitely haven’t done that over the last two games and must improve - they need to sharper, quicker and hungrier, more dynamic, play with more intensity and aggression. Woking should bring plenty of that after a good start this season, although their home form is much better than their away form.
Form guide
Halifax: Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1, Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0
Woking: Torquay (a) W 3-1, Wealdstone (a) D 1-1, Oldham (h) W 3-0, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Solihull (h) W 2-0
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s home game against Woking - their first of two matches at The Shay in four days. Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, plus an on-the-whistle match report and post match reaction will appear on the Courier website.