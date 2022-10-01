FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE

“Our message is simple, don’t get on their backs, support them at the moment through a thin time and let’s hope we turn the corner. The new group is learning as they go, mistakes will be made but it is how we react to the situations. Chris will be given the time to show what he can do, to achieve the results from all our perspectives and hopefully secure mutual success. If it doesn’t work out for us in the longer term, and there is nothing to suggest it won’t, then discussions will take placebut patience is a virtueso they say and we must give the whole football group everyencouragement to succeed.”