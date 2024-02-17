FC Halifax Town v Woking LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as The Shaymen aim to make it three wins in a row after victories against Dorking and Maidenhead.
Chairman's programme notes
"Rest assured that when we receive any meaningful information, this will be communicated to you via our social media channels and the club website."
"We understand you will be keen to hear any updates regarding the future of the Shay stadium. Unfortunately, since we last wrote these notes about the news from the council, there have been no real developments regarding the future of our home but the bigger picture will be clearer by the end of February."
Today's National League fixtures
AFC Fylde v Barnet Bromley v Chesterfield Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh FC Halifax Town v Woking Hartlepool United v Boreham Wood Kidderminster Harriers v Dorking Wanderers Maidenhead United v Oldham Athletic Oxford City v Southend United Rochdale v Solihull Moors Wealdstone v Gateshead York City v Dagenham & Redbridge Aldershot Town v Altrincham
Thoughts
Town have lost ground to make up for in the race for the play-offs so could really do with making it three wins out of three today against a Woking team battling against relegation. And with Chesterfield to come on Tuesday, victory today looks even more needed. But then wouldn't it just be so Halifax to lose today and win on Tuesday?!
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Woking from The Shay.
Can Halifax make it three wins in a row? Stay with us throughout the afternoon to find out.