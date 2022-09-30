FC Halifax Town v Woking preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, October 1
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Scott Simpson is yet to take charge of a National League game this season. Showed 55 yellow cards and five red cards in 18 league and FA Cup matches last season. Simpson was in charge for Halifax's 3-0 home win over Stockport last season, and Woking's 1-0 home win over Maidenhead.
Odds: Halifax win 9/5, draw 23/10, Woking win 7/5
Last five games
Halifax: Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1, Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0
Eastleigh: Torquay (a) W 3-1, Wealdstone (a) D 1-1, Oldham (h) W 3-0, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Solihull (h) W 2-0
Scorers
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour
Woking: James Daly (4), Kyran Lofthouse (3), Reece Grego-Cox (2), Tyreke Johnson (2), Jermaine Anderson, Jack Roles, Luke Wilkinson, Rohan Ince
Manager: After playing in non-league football, Darren Sarll went into coaching at Stevenage, Rotherham and Brentford, eventually taking over permanently at Stevenage for a couple of years. Became Yeovil boss in 2019 after their relegation to the fifth tier and secured a play-off finish in his first season. Did a decent job under difficult circumstances at Huish Park, and left the club to join The Cards in March 2022.
Last season: 15th in National League
One to watch: Pacey, left-footed attacker James Daly started his career at Crystal Palace and has also played for Bristol Rovers and Stevenage. The 22-year-old scored just once in 19 games for Stevenage last season but has four in nine already this term.
Last time they met: Matty Warburton scored twice as Town beat Woking 2-1 at The Shay in April.
Head-to-head: Played 28, Halifax wins 9, draws 11, Woking wins 8
Match facts: Only Torquay have scored fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (7).
Halifax are the lowest scorers at home in the National League this season (3).
Only Yeovil and Altrincham have won fewer games in the division this season than Halifax (2).
Halifax have only scored in the first-half in two of their ten games this season.
Only one of Woking's five wins this season, and only four of their 15 goals, have come away from home.
