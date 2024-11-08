Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, November 9

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Garreth Rhodes took charge of Town's 1-0 home defeat against Aldershot earlier this season. He has shown 15 yellow cars and awarded one penalty in four National League matches this campaign. Last season he showed 88 yellow cards and five red cards in 20 games and officiated Town's 2-0 win at Gateshead and their goalless draw with Ebbsfleet.

Odds: Halifax evens, draw 23/10, Woking 13/5

In the league this season

Halifax: 10th - PL16 W6 D5 L5 F18 A16 GD2 Pts23

Woking: 18th - PL16 W4 D5 L7 F18 A23 GD-5 Pts17

Last five games

Halifax: Tamworth (h), Oldham (FAC a) L 4-2, Boston (a) W 1-0, Rochdale (a) L 2-1, York (h) L 2-1

Woking: Tamworth (a) L 3-2, Solihull (a) L 2-1, Forest Green (h) D 1-1, Cambridge (FAC h) L 1-0, Southampton u21s (NLC h) D 4-4 (3-0 on penalties)

Manager: Michael Doyle played for clubs including Leeds, Sheffield United, Coventry and Portsmouth as a midfielder and was handed his first senior management role at Woking in December last year, having worked as a coach at Forest Green Rovers in the EFL.

Last season: 17th in the National League

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Harry Beautyman already has a promotion from the fifth tier under his belt with Sutton and has played in the EFL for Peterborough, Northampton and Stevenage.

Head-to-head: Played 32, Halifax wins 12, draws 11, Woking wins 9

Last time they met: Goals from Luke Summerfield and Florent Hoti helped Town to a 2-1 win over Woking at The Shay in February.

Match facts: Only Braintree and Wealdstone have won fewer away games in the National League this season than Woking (1)

Halifax have only kept four clean sheets in their 18 games in all competitions this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet at home this campaign.

Woking have only won once in eight away games this season.

Woking have only failed to score once in their last 13 matches.

Saturday's National League fixtures

Aldershot v Wealdstone York v Hartlepool Southend v Yeovil Boston Utd v Dag & Red Maidenhead v Forest Green Rochdale v Sutton Utd Eastleigh v Braintree Halifax v Woking Fylde v Gateshead Solihull M v Altrincham Tamworth v Ebbsfleet Barnet v Oldham