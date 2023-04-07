FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE

Just watching Spence warming up on the pitch and thinking what a huge miss he has been for Town for most of this season. Some talent. Be great if he was back and fit for the FA Trophy final. Would be capable of winning that game on his own with a moment of magic, a burst into the box, a defence-splitting pass, a shot from range into the bottom corner. Surely destined for the EFL next season, whoever gets him will have some player on their hands.