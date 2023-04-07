News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wrexham at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Wrexham LIVE

Foster

The ex-England and Man Utd keeper has posed for 5 or 6 selfies with people at the mouth of the tunnel - and counting. In the absence of Reynolds and McElhenney, will probably be the biggest name from Wrexham here today

Parkinson

Not the Wrexham manager’s first time in the opposing dugout at The Shay of course. Was Bradford boss when they won 2-1 here in the FA Cup in November 2014

Spence

Just watching Spence warming up on the pitch and thinking what a huge miss he has been for Town for most of this season. Some talent. Be great if he was back and fit for the FA Trophy final. Would be capable of winning that game on his own with a moment of magic, a burst into the box, a defence-splitting pass, a shot from range into the bottom corner. Surely destined for the EFL next season, whoever gets him will have some player on their hands.

Today’s National League fixtures

Torquay v Eastleigh Gateshead v Scunthorpe Notts Co v Wealdstone Barnet v Bromley Southend v Maidstone Aldershot v Yeovil Oldham v Altrincham Chesterfield v York Halifax v Wrexham Dorking W v Woking Solihull M v Maidenhead Boreham W v Dag & Red

Lovely story, in case you missed it. An incredibly kind gesture

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/people/ryan-reynolds-and-wrexham-hollywood-actor-shares-story-of-young-halifax-town-fan-who-died-from-cancer-to-his-millions-of-social-media-followers-and-donates-ps5000-4095933

Reynolds and McElhenney

Apparently the pair could well be at Wrexham’s home game with Notts County on Monday. But not today.

