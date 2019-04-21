FC Halifax Town v Wrexham preview

FC Halifax Town host promotion-chasing Wrexham in their final home game of the season on Easter Monday (3pm).

The Shaymen go into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool on Good Friday, while Wrexham won their last match, 1-0, at home to Sutton.

That left the Welsh club fourth in the table, only three points off third-placed Solihull. They are unlikely to catch top-of-the-table Leyton Orient, who are six points ahead of them, but would love to finish in the top three, which would mean they would go straight into the play-off semi-finals, and be guaranteed a home draw.

Former Wrexham midfielder Bryan Hughes was named as manager in February, replacing Graham Barrow, who himself had only been in charge for two months after succeeding Sam Ricketts, who had left to join Shrewsbury.

Following a run of five straight defeats at the start of the year, Wrexham have won nine of their subsequent 14 games, including their last three-in-a-row.

Only leaders Orient have conceded fewer goals than them in the National League, although Halifax have the best home defensive record in the division.

The Shaymen are without a win in five, but striker Devante Rodney has netted six goals in his 10 appearances for the club.

Town's assistant manager Phil Hughes is confident the Halifax players will be up for the contest, which is sure to be played in-front of one of the biggest Shay crowds of the season.

"It's the last game of the season at home and it's a good game for us," he said. "If you're going to have a game, you want a big game, and that's a big game, because Wrexham are still in and about it.

"They're going to bring a reasonable amount of supporters, and hopefully we'll turn out as well.

"It's going to be well supported, the players will be up for that game. It's our last home game, so I think if there's anything that's going to get people motivated, it's going to be that type of stage.

"I'm sure the players will be wanting to get out there and play in it."

Town drew 0-0 at Wrexham in the reverse fixture back in September, when a Nathan Clarke goal was contentiously ruled out.

Halifax could slip to fifth-from-bottom if they lose and Boreham Wood and Maidenhead both win, but could jump as high as 12th if they win and other results go their way.

The game is of more importance to Wrexham though, who could go level on points with Solihull if they win and Moors lose, but could be overtaken by Fylde if they lose and Fylde win.

Monday's National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Havant & Waterlooville

Barnet v Bromley

Barrow v Hartlepool United

Braintree Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Chesterfield v Boreham Wood

Eastleigh v Maidenhead United

Ebbsfleet United v Dover Athletic

FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

Harrogate Town v Gateshead

Salford City v AFC Fylde

Solihull Moors v Leyton Orient

Sutton United v Maidstone United