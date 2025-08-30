Live

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:45 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Yeovil Town at The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town LIVE

16:45 BST

88

Pugh on for Kawa, Jenkins on for Hugill

16:44 BST

87

Chance for Yeovil inside the box but the volley is fired over

16:44 BST

87

Pugh coming on for Town

16:41 BST

85

Fair play to Cappello, he’s done really well since coming on

16:40 BST

83

Corner comes to nothing

16:39 BST

82

Yeovil corner

16:38 BST

81

This has been some second-half!

16:37 BST

79

Harris fires high into the net from close range

Town back in-front

3-2

16:36 BST

79

GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNNNNNNN!

16:36 BST

79

Town corner

16:35 BST

78

Free kick and follow up cross cleared

16:34 BST

77

Town free kick on the left near the byline, foul on Cappello

16:33 BST

76

Jarvis on for Greenslade and Cousin-Dawson on for Pemberton

16:32 BST

75

Town fuming as play is stopped for a Yeovil injury with the hosts on the ball in space in the Yeovil half

16:31 BST

74

Cross by Cappello scrambled away by the visitors

16:30 BST

73

Free kick into the Yeovil box is cleared

16:29 BST

72

Campbell booked moments after coming on for a foul on Hugill

16:28 BST

71

Campbell on for Sims

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice