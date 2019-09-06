FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town preview

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild expects to face a Yeovil team buoyed by recent results when they visit The Shay on Saturday.

Town will win five league games in a row for the first time in five years if they beat Yeovil at The Shay on Saturday.

Yeovil go into the game with back-to-back wins for the first time since March, having beaten Notts County 3-1 on Saturday and Sutton 1-0 in midweek.

Before then, they had won only two of their first seven matches.

“They’ll come here full of confidence,” Wild said. “I always knew they would turn a corner, and it makes for a really good game again on a Saturday afternoon at the Shay, and I encourage everybody to get down and get behind the boys, and see if we can get over the line again.

“Last Saturday was booming, and again on Tuesday night, so it makes for another good contest on Saturday, and hopefully we can give the fans their money’s worth, and what they’ve craved for years and what they deserve.”

Matty Brown, Niall Maher and Dayle Southwell will miss the game for Halifax, who had only 16 fit senior players at Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

Yeovil striker Courtney Duffus (pictured) is their top-scorer with four goals in eight games, but he is yet to find the net away from home in 12 appearances on the road for the club.

The Glovers have only kept two clean sheets so far this season, and have lost three of their four away games.

Halifax have a 100 per cent home record this season, are the highest scorers in the National League, while only Woking have conceded fewer goals.

Yeovil won the last meeting between the sides at The Shay in March 2003 thanks to Kevin Gall’s hat-trick, with Simon Parke scoring twice for Town.

Follow all the action from the game on Saturday afternoon with our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Barrow

Boreham Wood v Dover Athletic

Bromley v Chesterfield

Chorley v Stockport County

Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh

FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town

Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Sutton United v Notts County

Torquay United v Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United v Woking