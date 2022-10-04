News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:52 pm
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE

Show new updates
Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 20:00

17

Cracking ball by Cooke to find Harker’s run in behind but York get it clear

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:58

14

Arthur just needed to show some composure there to keep York pinned back. Halifax need a goal here while they’re on top

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:57

14

Cross by Summerfield is cleared, shot by Arthur harmlessly wide

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:57

13

Great corner, but it’s cleared

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:57

13

Town corner, hosts dominating the game

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:56

12

Shot by Alli goes wide, Town fans think it’s gone in. Town knocking on the door

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:54

11

Town have the ball in the net but it’s disallowed for a foul moments earlier

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:53

10

Millington must be really pleased with what he’s seen so far, but Town need to keep this up. Can’t afford to come off the pace

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:52

8

Town have started better than York but need a goal to press home their advantage

Tuesday, 04 October, 2022, 19:51

8

Another god bit of defending by Golden, who has started well at RB

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
FC Halifax TownYork CityNational League