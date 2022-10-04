FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against York City at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Cracking ball by Cooke to find Harker’s run in behind but York get it clear
Arthur just needed to show some composure there to keep York pinned back. Halifax need a goal here while they’re on top
Cross by Summerfield is cleared, shot by Arthur harmlessly wide
Great corner, but it’s cleared
Town corner, hosts dominating the game
Shot by Alli goes wide, Town fans think it’s gone in. Town knocking on the door
Town have the ball in the net but it’s disallowed for a foul moments earlier
Millington must be really pleased with what he’s seen so far, but Town need to keep this up. Can’t afford to come off the pace
Town have started better than York but need a goal to press home their advantage
Another god bit of defending by Golden, who has started well at RB