Live

FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE

18:57 BST

Stat

York's three wins in a row have all come against teams in the top seven

18:52 BST

One to watch

Striker Dipo Akinyemi has had a nomadic career to date but scored goals for fun in the Scottish Championship last season for Ayr United. He hasn't got close to the 24 goals he scored for Ayr last season but is top-scorer for The Minstermen this term and scored the winner against Chesterfield on Friday.

18:47 BST

18:46 BST

Changes

Summerfield and Oluwabori in for Thomson-Sommers, who drops to the bench, and Cosgrave, who drops out completely. Jamie Cooke back on the bench

18:45 BST

Town team

Town team Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Galvin, Hunter, Summerfield, Wright, Hoti, Oluwabori, Harker. Subs: Evans, Thomson-Sommers, George, Jenkins, Cooke.

18:41 BST

In the opposition dugout

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood was appointed as York's new manager on February 27, replacing Neal Ardley. Hinshelwood, the father of Brighton midfielder Jack, had been in charge at Worthing since 2017 and guided them to promotion to National League South in 2022-23.

18:38 BST

Highlights from York's last game - a 2-1 win against Chesterfield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBH7ZvOXeF4

18:34 BST

In the league this season

Halifax: 8th - PL40 W17 D11 L12 F50 A45 GD5 Pts62 York: 16th - PL42 W11 D16 L15 F52 A66 GD-14 Pts49

18:30 BST

Cooke

I think Jamie Cooke has been part of the team's pre-match meeting, which suggests he'll be back in the matchday squad

18:27 BST

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:York CityFC Halifax TownNational League