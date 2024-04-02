FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
Stat
York's three wins in a row have all come against teams in the top seven
One to watch
Striker Dipo Akinyemi has had a nomadic career to date but scored goals for fun in the Scottish Championship last season for Ayr United. He hasn't got close to the 24 goals he scored for Ayr last season but is top-scorer for The Minstermen this term and scored the winner against Chesterfield on Friday.
Changes
Summerfield and Oluwabori in for Thomson-Sommers, who drops to the bench, and Cosgrave, who drops out completely. Jamie Cooke back on the bench
Town team
Town team Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Galvin, Hunter, Summerfield, Wright, Hoti, Oluwabori, Harker. Subs: Evans, Thomson-Sommers, George, Jenkins, Cooke.
In the opposition dugout
Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood was appointed as York's new manager on February 27, replacing Neal Ardley. Hinshelwood, the father of Brighton midfielder Jack, had been in charge at Worthing since 2017 and guided them to promotion to National League South in 2022-23.
Highlights from York's last game - a 2-1 win against Chesterfield
In the league this season
Halifax: 8th - PL40 W17 D11 L12 F50 A45 GD5 Pts62 York: 16th - PL42 W11 D16 L15 F52 A66 GD-14 Pts49
Cooke
I think Jamie Cooke has been part of the team's pre-match meeting, which suggests he'll be back in the matchday squad