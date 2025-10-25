FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v York City LIVE
And here's the reaction from the fans to that news
In case you missed, which I doubt you did
Shay Stadium sale to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy will be implemented, Calderdale Council's cabinet confirms:
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“The league will always be our priority, and we hope to continue our excellent form here this afternoon, but as is the case when coming up against the best teams in the division, we will need to be at our best individually and collectively if we are to get a positive result. Hopefully the players relish this challenge and put in a solid performance.”
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“Of course we know it’s a Yorkshire derby where bragging rights amongst supporters is at stake, we’re aware it’s live on DAZN and we know that York are one of the best teams in the league, so yes it will be a difficult game but we need to ensure it’s a difficult game for our opponents too.”
Adam Lakeland's programme notes
“There seems to have been a lot of excitement coming into this fixture, which I understand, but we need to have the mindset that every game, certainly at this early stage of the season, is just as important as any other, because we are trying to instil a winning and hard to beat culture within the group and for that to be developed you must treat every game as a big one.”
ICYMI: New date for Shaymen's home game with Wealdstone
Today's ref
Richard Aspinall has shown 17 yellow cards and no red cards in three games this season. He showed six yellow cards and awarded a penalty to Yeovil in Halifax's 3-2 home win over The Glovers earlier this season. During half-time in Town's 0-0 draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day last season, he sent-off Altrincham's Matty Kosylo and Halifax manager Chris Millington.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City from The Shay.