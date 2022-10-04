FC Halifax Town v York City preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, October 4

Kick-off: 7.45pm

York City

Referee: Matthew Dicicco has taken charge of two games in the National League this season, including York's 1-1 draw at home against Oldham, showing 10 yellow cards and one red card. Officiated Town's 2-0 defeats at Stockport and King's Lynn last season, as well as the 0-0 draw at Pontefract Collieries in the FA Cup.

Odds: Halifax win 13/10, draw 21/10, York win 19/10

Last five games

Halifax: Maidenhead (a) 1-1, Gateshead (h) W 2-0, Aldershot (a) L 5-1, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Woking (h) L 4-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

York: Yeovil (a) W 1-0, Bromley (h) W 2-1, Scunthorpe (a) D 1-1, Notts County (h) L 3-1, Barnet (a) W 5-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour

York: Lenell John-Lewis (6), Fraser Kerr (2), Michael Duckworth, Alex Hurst, Manny Duku, Samuel Sanders, Qamaruddin Kouhyar, Ollie Dyson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager: John Askey made more than 500 appearances for Macclesfield Town and then guided the club to an improbable promotion into the Football League in 2018. Following spells in charge at Shrewsbury and Port Vale, he led York to promotion into the fifth tier last season through the play-offs.

Last season: 5th in National League North

One to watch: Striker Lenell John-Lewis scored six goals in the last seven matches of last season for York, including goals in each of the three play-off ties, and has carried that form into this season, notching six times in ten games.

Last time they met: Nathan Joynes and Mark Whitehouse scored for Halifax as the teams drew 2-2 at The Shay in February 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head: Played 109, Halifax wins 29, draws 36, York wins 44

Match facts: No team has scored fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (7).

York's last win at The Shay was back in 2000, having failed to win on any of their last six visits

Halifax are the lowest scorers at home in the National League this season (3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Yeovil and Altrincham have won fewer games in the division this season than Halifax (2).

Halifax have only scored in the first-half in two of their 11 games this season.

Only Boreham Wood have conceded fewer goals away from home in the National League this season than York (4).

York have only failed to score in one of their opening 11 games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minstermen have taken more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer goals away than they have at home so far this season.

All of York's top-scorer Lenell John-Lewis' six goals this season have come away from home.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Maidenhead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead v Altrincham

Notts Co v Wrexham

Barnet v Maidstone

Southend v Woking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot v Eastleigh

Boreham W v Bromley

Oldham v Scunthorpe

Chesterfield v Dag & Red

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax v York

Dorking W v Yeovil