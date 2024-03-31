Here is our preview for FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.

FC Halifax Town v York City preview
Venue: The Shay
Date: Monday, April 1
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Michael Crusham has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in eight National League games this season. He officiated Town's 2-0 win at Ebbsfleet on October 7 and their 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on January 27.
Odds: Halifax win evens, draw 12/5, York win 21/10
In the league this season
Halifax: 8th - PL40 W17 D11 L12 F50 A45 GD5 Pts62
York: 16th - PL42 W11 D16 L15 F52 A66 GD-14 Pts49
Last five games
Halifax: Bromley (a) L 2-0, Boreham Wood (h) W 2-1, Oxford City (a) W 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 4-2, Hartlepool (a) L 1-0
York: Kidderminster (a) D 0-0, Altrincham (a) L 6-1, Aldershot (h) W 1-0, Bromley (a) W 2-0, Chesterfield (h) W 2-1
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (7), Harker (6), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Wright (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (4), Cosgrave (4), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George
York: Akinyemi (13), John-Lewis (9), Davies (5), Kouhyar (5), Fallowfield (4), Cordner (3), Howe (2), Crookes (2), Chadwick (2), Latty-Fairweather (2), Siziba (2), Armstrong, Burgess, De Castro, Harriott, McLaughlin, Smith
Manager: Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood was appointed as York's new manager on February 27, replacing Neal Ardley. Hinshelwood, the father of Brighton midfielder Jack, had been in charge at Worthing since 2017 and guided them to promotion to National League South in 2022-23.
Last season: 19th in National League
One to watch: Striker Dipo Akinyemi has had a nomadic career to date but scored goals for fun in the Scottish Championship last season for Ayr United. He hasn't got close to the 24 goals he scored for Ayr last season but is top-scorer for The Minstermen this term and scored the winner against Chesterfield on Friday.
Head-to-head: Played 112, Halifax wins 31, draws 37, York wins 44
Last time they met: Paddy McLaughlin's last-gasp equaliser earned York a point after Florent Hoti's opener in the reverse fixture back in October.
Match facts: Halifax have won seven of their last nine matches
York go into the game on the back of three straight wins, something they achieved for the first time this season with Friday's victory over Chesterfield
York's three wins in a row have all come against teams in the top seven
