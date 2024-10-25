FC Halifax Town v York City preview

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:25 BST
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, October 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Action from the 1-1 draw between the teams at The Shay last season

Referee: Jamie O'Connor took charge of Town's 1-0 defeat at Hartlepool last season, in which he awarded the hosts the penalty which gave them their winning goal. He showed 65 yellow cards and five red cards in 17 matches last season, which also included a 2-1 defeat for York at Hartlepool.

Odds: Halifax 21/10, draw 11/5, York 23/20

In the league this season

Halifax: 8th - PL15 W6 D5 L4 F17 A14 GD3 Pts23

York: 2nd - PL15 W9 D5 L1 F26 A8 GD18 Pts32

Last five games

Halifax: Newcastle u21s (h) L 2-1, Tamworth (h), Oldham (FAC a) L 4-2, Boston (a) W 1-0, Rochdale (a) L 2-1

York: Eastleigh (h) D 0-0, Woking (a) D 1-1, Biggleswade (FAC a) W 3-1, Ebbsfleet (h) W 4-0, Barnet (h) W 3-1

Manager: Former Brighton, Aldershot and Wycombe player Adam Hinshelwood led Worthing to the Isthmian Premier Division title in the 2021–22 season, and was pushing for another promotion when York came calling in the second-half of last season. Having helped them secure safety last term, he has rebuilt the squad with some astute signings and has them firmly in the promotion race this time round, winning the September Manager of the Month award.

Last season: 20th in the National League

One to watch: Striker Ollie Pearce scored 155 goals in 245 games for Worthing, where he played under York boss Adam Hinshelwood, including 46 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions last season. He has eight goals in 16 games this season, and has netted five in his last three outings.

Head-to-head: Played 113, Halifax wins 31, draws 38, York wins 44

Last time they met: Rob Harker's late equaliser cancelled out Dipo Akinyemi's opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in April.

Match facts: York are the only team yet to lose away from home in the National League this season.

York have the best defensive record in the National League this season (8), while no team in the division has conceded fewer away goals than The Minstermen (4)

York have failed to win on their last eight visits to The Shay, with their last victory there coming in October 2000.

Only Barnet and Forest Green have won more games in the fifth tier this season than York (9)

York have scored in seven of their eight away games in all competitions this season.

Nine of York's 11 away league goals this season have come in the second-half of games.

York have only failed to score in three of their 15 league games this season.

Seven of Halifax's last eight goals have come in the second-half of matches.

Saturday's National League fixtures

Woking v Forest Green Gateshead v Solihull M Barnet v Rochdale Southend v Tamworth Yeovil v Maidenhead Ebbsfleet v Wealdstone Oldham v Dag & Red Eastleigh v Boston Utd Halifax v York Hartlepool v Aldershot Braintree v Sutton Utd Fylde v Altrincham

