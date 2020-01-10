FC Halifax Town: We are developing a pathway to the first-team, says Nichol

FC Halifax Town’s head of youth development Steve Nichol says the club is developing a clear pathway for young players towards the first-team.

Jay Benn was handed a professional contract at The Shay this week, and Nichol says there is a clear plan in place to try and bridge the gap between youth-team and first-team at the club.

“From a youth development perspective it is pleasing that Jay Benn has been rewarded with his first professional contract,” he said.

“Jay has trained alongside the first team since the summer and gained experience in senior football at Silsden FC.

“Having been rewarded with a contract it is important now that Jay retains his work ethic to continue to push his game forwards.

“To further his development he will be stepping up a league by going on loan to Brighouse Town.

“Working closely with the gaffer (Pete Wild) and Chris (Millington) we are building a clear pathway for young players at the club, forming effective partnerships with clubs whom we can loan these players to and ensure they will be well catered for and receive game time is essential to help the players keep developing and increasing their opportunities of progressing towards our first team.”