FC Halifax Town: We are not done yet, says Shaymen boss Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton believes his side are not ready to see the back of this season yet.

Halifax travel to mid-table Hartlepool on Friday (3.0) before hosting promotion-contenders Wrexham on Monday (3.0).

Despite only having league position to play for - The Shaymen can finish as high as 11th or as low as 20th - Halifax produced a battling if patchy performance in their 2-2 draw with Bromley last Saturday, which suggested they are not content just to see the rest of the season out.

"No, far from it," said Fullarton. "And you've got to give credit to the group on their approach.

"I don't fault them. Where I see us improving next season is seeing out games, and winning games like last Saturday, and the Saturday before.

"They're now marginal gains from the foundation we're at.

"I don't think you can ever accuse us when we play Saturday, Saturday, Saturday of being leggy.

"The Maidenhead game at home was disappointing, but that was our third game in a week.

"We didn't lack effort, we lacked energy, which resulted in us not performing to the levels we've been setting.

"With a quick turnaround of Friday, Monday it's difficult. But it's a fair playing field because it's the same for everybody.

"We're looking forward to it. The away game's not too far, and then it's the last home game of the season against a promotion-hopeful who'll bring a huge support.

"All that adds to the occasion and helps generate energy within the group."

Halifax are two points shy of their total tally from last season, but one place higher than where they finished.

They won 13, drew 16 and lost 17 games last season, compared to winning 11, drawing 20 and losing 12 this term, while they have conceded fewer so far (40 compared to 58) but scored fewer (39 compared to 48).

"You're always looking to be better," said Fullarton. "We've already got fewer defeats than last season, our goal difference is better - there's only Barnsley have more clean sheets than us in the country in the top five divisions.

"In the last three matches, we'll be looking to try and win them all, and I think we're capable of winning the games.

"Hartlepool are round and about where we are, so it's a big game for us.

"In the game here, they beat us with a dubious penalty and we were at nine men, so we'll be looking to make it 11 v 11 this time, and not have any contentious decisions.

"And the Wrexham game takes care of itself. I think it'll be a fantastic game because it'll be a big crowd, they'll have a big following, and they'll come to win the game.

"It's our last home game (of the season), hopefully we'll have a good support and we'll have a performance and a result to match.

"We'll be looking, for the last three games, to have the same approach as Saturday.

"We're influencing the top end of the table having Fylde away and Wrexham at home, and we're jostling for places in mid-table, so we want the points to get up as far as we can."

The Town boss says it's very unlikely that Michael Duckworth, Niall Maher or Ryan Sellers will be fit before the end of the season.

Colchester loanee Ryan Gondoh came off the bench against Bromley last Saturday, and Fullarton hinted he could feature again over the Easter double-header.

"I think he's bright, he's lively. When you bring players in, you want them to give you something different.

"Can they give competition for certain positions, and can they give us something different, and I think he does.

"With us having two games in three days, we'll be looking to make sure we maximise the players we have available.

"It'll be down to who we're playing, what their strengths are."