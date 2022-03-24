FC Halifax Town: "We just need one more bounce out of them before the end of the month," says Wild ahead of King's Lynn clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax suffered their first defeat in seven at Wrexham on Tuesday, losing 3-1 in-front of the BT Sport cameras.

But Wild brushed aside talk of needing a response at King's Lynn this weekend, saying The Shaymen will look at where they can improve their performance levels.

"I don't think it's a response, we've just gone five (wins) on the bounce," he said.

"We're going to lose football matches, that's the nature of it. We've only lost seven all season.

"I don't think it's a response, I think it's a chance for us to regroup on Thursday and Friday, tweak a couple of things that I think over the last couple of games have been creeping in, and then make sure, come Saturday, that we give the best account of ourselves going.

"We put a lot into the last couple of weeks, we've got tired bodies, and we just need one more bounce out of them before we get to the end of the month."

When asked what aspects will be tweaked, Wild said: "I just think our distances have got too big.

"In possession the distances are too big for us to play through, and out of possession the distances are too big so we can't press.

"So the two things we're really good at, we're not getting enough continuity and quality with in the last two to three games.

"It's something I want to chat about on Thursday, maybe inside, maybe talking through it with video clips more than going out and doing it because I think the last thing they need is putting more on their legs on Thursday."

King's Lynn have won just once in their last ten matches and lost 3-0 at home to leaders Stockport in midweek.

They are second from bottom in the table, ten points from safety and having played one game more than Aldershot, who sit just above the relegation zone.

"I think they'll be a team who'll try and frustrate us, like they did at our place," Wild said.

"Try and negate what we're good at, and we'll have to be patient to try and break them down, and if we can, see what goals we can get from breaking them down."

Wild is expecting a different game to the Wrexham match, in which the Welsh side were the more dominant.

"It'll be on as tough pitch as well," he said, "the pitch will play a part on Saturday down there.

"I'm sure they'll try to frustrate the life out of us and we'll need to deal with that."

On whether there will be changes to his side for the game, Wild said: "I think what's served me well across the season is giving players runs of games, giving players a chance to express themselves for a number of games, I think that's served me well.

"So if it's served me well, why change it with 11 games to go?

"I just need to think about it, speak to my staff, gauge opinion from my staff and make the right calls."

Wild added: "There's a few of them pushing for a start, hopefully over the next couple if weeks we can get Zak (Dearnley) to the levels where I think he can start games.

"He's got goals in him, he scored another one on Tuesday night.

"I'm getting to a point where I've got some interesting decisions to make and I need to make the right decisions.

"But not be swayed by one bad result,"

On striker Aaron Martin, Wild said: "Aaron's been cleared by the doctors so hopefully we can get him back in and around the squad."