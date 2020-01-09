FC Halifax Town: ‘We must stop hot-shot Reid’ says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his side must stop Torquay hot-shot Jamie Reid in Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie at Plainmoor.

Only two players have scored more goals in the National League this season than Reid, who has 19 in all competitions this term and netted twice in Torquay’s 4-2 win at The Shay in November.

“He’s done well this year, he scored two against us as well,” said Wild.

“We need to stop him, and make sure we do a number on him like we’ve done on other centre-forwards who’ve been doing well recently.”

Wild is expecting a different game to the league meeting between the sides a couple of months ago.

“They’ve had a bit of a transitional period, like ourselves, had some up and down results,” said the Town boss.

“I think we’re both looking for that bit of form to push us both forward.

“From the starting 11 that played us, I think there’s only five that remain over the last three games I’ve seen.

“It should be a completely different contest. The team we put out against them is much-changed as well, so it makes for a decent contest.”

The Town boss welcomed a midweek off following a hectic Christmas and New Year schedule.

“I think anybody who went to Barnet on Saturday could see the lads had given everything they’ve got over the last week, and the running stats show that,” he said.

“Our target is to hit 100km a game, and we’re hitting 105km, 107km a game in the last week, so the lads are giving everything they’ve got for the team.”

Wild said there were no new injuries picked up in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnet, but that there was a virus going round the squad.

Defenders Jerome Binnom-Williams and Michael Duckworth have both been laid low by tonsillitis recently but Wild said both have recovered from it.

“We’ve got an illness running through the camp,” he said, “and we’ve had a couple more lads off ill, but I don’t envisage there being any problems come the weekend.”

Wild said midfielder Liam Nolan is at least a couple of weeks away from recovering from his hamstring injury, while full-back Jacob Hanson is at least another week away from being back in contention.

“Unless I can get anyone in we’re a bit threadbare, but as I keep saying, it gives a chance to others,” said Wild, who will name his strongest possible line-up for the game.

“One thing I’ve done all season is, if lads do well, I’ve stuck with them,” he added. “That only bodes well for team morale and the lads know if they do well they’ll keep their shirt. “That’s what’s happened in the last three games and we’ll have to look at what we do for Saturday.”

Midfielder Jack Earing’s loan at Spennymoor is not due to expire until January 18, but striker Dayle Southwell is now back at Halifax after his loan spell at old club Boston United.

“He could be in contention for Saturday. I’ve heard reports of how he’s done, throughout his loan when he’s trained with us he’s looked as sharp as ever,” Wild said.

“We’ll have to see what happens with him in the coming weeks.”