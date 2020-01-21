FC Halifax Town: We’ve clicked into gear, says Shaymen skipper Brown

FC Halifax Town skipper Matty Brown says The Shaymen’s Boxing Day thrashing at Stockport County could have been the wake-up call they needed.

Town have not lost since that 5-1 defeat, drawing with Stockport and Barnet, and beating Chesterfield, Torquay and Maidenhead.

That 5-2 victory on Saturday lifted Town up to seventh in the National League on goal difference.

“We’re happy going under the radar at the moment,” said Brown. “We’re going about our business and looking after ourselves, we’re not getting ahead of our station.

“Boxing Day might have been the wake-up call we needed. Since then everyone’s refocused and clicked into gear.

“We’ve been in good form, we’ve not been beaten since, so things are going well.

“But we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know the best way for us to keep on track is to keep on taking each game as it comes.

“The next one is Chorley. We’ve already forgotten about Saturday, we’ll remember what we did well and what got us the result.

“It will be a totally different task on Saturday. No matter where Chorley are in the league it’s going to require our full attention.

“We’ll need to make sure we’re bang at it.”

Read Matty’s captain’s column every Thursday in the Halifax Courier.